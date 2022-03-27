 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local birthday for March 27

Mireya A. Kubisiak turns 18 years old today. A senior at Indian Trail High School & Academy, she works at Brookside Care Center as a dietary aide. She enjoys reading, chemistry, and spending time with her friends and family

Mireya A. Kubisiak
