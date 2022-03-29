Local birthday for March 29

Franclynn Lechusz turns 6 years old today. A first-grader at St. Joseph lower campus, she enjoys playing with her dolls, and playing with her friends.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Franclynn Lechusz turns 6 years old today. A first-grader at St. Joseph lower campus, she enjoys playing with her dolls, and playing with her friends.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Somers man was charged with felony possession of narcotics after being found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday night.
BRISTOL — The planned revitalization of the southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94 — an eyesore for decades — will bring multiple restaurants…
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff have never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
The owners of a Kenosha used vehicle dealership said their business was ransacked early Friday morning and three vehicles taken from the property.
A 36-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly brandishing a firearm at a man following an argument in the park…
Darnell Curry, 25, of Kenosha, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, a felony, and misdemeanor possession with intent to deli…
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian believes locals will soon feel and see the positive impacts of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood on their lives.
SOMERS — A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interestate from his disabled …
Kenosha police continued to investigate reports of multiple gunshots that struck a vehicle, which then fled the scene at 43rd Street and Sheri…
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.