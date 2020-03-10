Local birthday for March 12
Local birthday for March 12

  • Updated

Maria (Patrizzi) Montemurro turns 25 years old today. A registered nurse at Ascension Healthcare in Racine, she is pursing a certificate as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. She loves her family, traveling, the "I Love Lucy" show and recently married.

Montemurro.jpg

Maria Montemurro
