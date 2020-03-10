Local birthday for March 27
Local birthday for March 27

Kaiden McKusker

Kaiden McKusker turns 6 years old today. A student at Riverview Grade School, he enjoys helping on the farm, riding his tractor, and playing basketball and T-ball.

