Local birthday for May 12

Samantha Lechusz turns 36 years old today. Employed at St. Joseph Lower Academy, she is a wife, mother of three, and enjoys her Book Club and yoga.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Samantha Lechusz turns 36 years old today. Employed at St. Joseph Lower Academy, she is a wife, mother of three, and enjoys her Book Club and yoga.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A juvenile was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 5300 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Thursday.
A 27-year-old Kenosha County man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night on Sheridan Road.
Two Kenosha men are facing numerous felony charges for allegedly maintaining an elaborate drug trafficking operation and distributing cocaine …
An autopsy found the 20-month-old girl had been beaten and had sustained multiple skull fractures.
Brady Wassam knew what to expect when he took a job on the railroad. Wassam, 30, of Columbia Falls, came from a family of railroaders who have spent years moving freight over the mountains of northwest Montana.
A Ukrainian cat from Borodyanka - a Kyiv suburb - had a miracle escape after being found on the seventh floor of an apartment block destroyed by Russian shelling.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
The father whose 12-year-old daughter was reportedly injured when an off-duty Kenosha Police officer knelt on the back of her neck while tryin…
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.