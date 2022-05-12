 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local birthday for May 12

Samantha Lechusz turns 36 years old today. Employed at St. Joseph Lower Academy, she is a wife, mother of three, and enjoys her Book Club and yoga.

Samantha Lechusz

