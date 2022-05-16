 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local birthday for May 16

  • 0

Milt Dean turns 80 years old today. A retired Kenosha Unified School District teacher, he is a Little League Board member, an active Vietnam veteran, a Prairie Lane intramural instructor, Hero's Cafe participant, and enjoys watching his grandkids play sports, western movies, and yard work with his wife.

Milt Dean

Dean
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert