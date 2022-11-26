 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local birthday for Nov. 26

Keelin Ricciardi celebrated her golden birthday on Thursday, turning 24 on Nov. 24. In graduate school, she is working at Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee. She enjoys time with friends and family, and traveling.

Keelin Ricciardi

Keelin Ricciardi
