Local birthday for Oct. 29

Victoria Keckler turns 15 years old today. A freshman at Tremper High School, she loves school and soccer and is looking forward to COVID-19 being over to spend time with family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Victoria Keckler turns 15 years old today. A freshman at Tremper High School, she loves school and soccer and is looking forward to COVID-19 being over to spend time with family.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.