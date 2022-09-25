 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local birthday for Sept. 25

Nona Moreland

Nona Moreland

Lois VanDahm turns 95 years old today. A Most Remarkable Older American Award recipient, she is involved and interested in ADRC, Red Hats, Fireside friends, Presbyterian Women, PEO, Lois Club, KVNA, KAC, American Cancer Society and many more organizations and groups.

Nona Moreland turned 11 years old on Friday, Sept. 23. A fifth-grader, she loves soccer, animal and spending time with family and friends.

James V. Lawrence of Kenosha turned 100 years old on Monday, Sept. 19. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Lorene, and family; as well as church, his garden, music, and memories of growing up in Louisiana and Missouri.

Lois VanDahm

VanDahm
James V. Lawrence

Lawrence
