Irene Zirbel, a former Paris township resident, will turn 100 years old on March 22 and a special open house will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 2-4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington. Born in Winner, S.D., she moved to the area at age of 3. She married Lawrence E. “Jim” Zirbel on Sept. 16, 144, in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bristol, and is a current member of the church. Formerly with State Bank of Union Grove, where she was the first female bank officer in Wisconsin in the early 1940s, she later worked as a Tupperware manger and at Franksville Bank.