Gloria Putrow turns 100 Saturday. She was born in Cosenza, Italy. Her family immigrated to America when she was 5 and landed in Kenosha, where she still lives. She married Harold Putrow in 1957 and had 2 children. She was a beautician for many years and worked Simmons Mattress and Sears. She enjoys sewing and she made all of her clothes growing up. Gloria loves to read romance novels, gossip about Hollywood celebrities with friends and family, and dance to Ricky Martin songs. She has 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Gloria says to live a long life "you need to travel while you're young and live life to the fullest!” Gloria and her family will celebrate Saturday with a birthday party at The Italian American Club.