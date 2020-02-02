You are the owner of this article.
Local birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 2
Keckler.jpg

Owen Keckler

Local birthdays

Owen Keckler, a sixth-grader at Lance Middle School, has his birthday today. He loves school and band, playing dodge ball with friends and spending time with family.

Kelli Moon turns 46 today. She enjoys walking by the lake and shopping.

Moon.jpg

Moon
