Local Brief: Tremper looking for cross country runners

The Tremper High School cross country squad is looking for more runners to join the team for the upcoming fall season.

The past two seasons have seen the number of runners drop partially due to COVID-19. The coaching staff hopes to build back up its numbers, especially among freshmen and sophomores.

Practices begin Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. at Ameche Stadium.

Tremper students planning to run cross country should contact Coach Bradley within the next two weeks. The Tremper athletic website has information regarding the necessary form needed for participation. Athletes not having these forms should attend the Aug. 15 meeting.

For more information, contact Coach Chuck Bradley at bradleyc15@att.net or call him at (262) 694-5469.