Local brief: Union Grove man faces fourth OWI

A 43-year-old Union Grove man was arrested for his fourth drunken driving charge Thursday morning by an officer with the Wisconsin State Patrol..

Douglas James Roder was arrested for the felony charge. He also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to department, the officer was conducting a traffic enforcement detail in a high crash area of I-94 and Highway 50 in Kenosha County. The officer observed Roder's vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and making unsafe lane changes. Roder reportedly showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests.