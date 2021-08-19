 Skip to main content
Local brief: Village Board extends recycling contract
Local brief: Village Board extends recycling contract

Pleasant Prairie logo

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Pleasant Prairie Village Board on Monday night approved a three-year contract extension for its recycling program.

GLF Solid Waste Midwest LLC, formerly Advanced Disposal Services Solid Waste Midwest LLC, will continue to provide services to the village.

The new contract runs through July 31, 2024. The tipping fee, effective Aug. 1, will be $12.45 per ton, according to the agreement. The single stream fee is based on the current market price, while backhaul-trucking fees are $19.36 per ton.

