 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local brief: Village plans Trick-or-Treat hours
0 Comments

Local brief: Village plans Trick-or-Treat hours

  • 0

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Village of Pleasant Prairie will hold Trick-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m., Administrator Nathan Thiel announced at Monday night's Village Board meeting.

Thiel said his office will continue to monitor trends in the COVID-19 pandemic, and could make changes to the plan if necessary.

"I think last year, we kind of followed the thought processes that it was outside, so the feeling and the sentiment was that it could proceed forward,' he said. "Clearly, we can monitor that. If things are not improving, we can re-evaluate."

Thiel gave a tongue-in-cheek response to a question from Village Board President John Steinbrink regarding costumes for the day.

"Mask up for Halloween," he said. "That would be appropriate."

Nathan Thiel

Thiel
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert