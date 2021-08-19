Local brief: Village plans Trick-or-Treat hours

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Village of Pleasant Prairie will hold Trick-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m., Administrator Nathan Thiel announced at Monday night's Village Board meeting.

Thiel said his office will continue to monitor trends in the COVID-19 pandemic, and could make changes to the plan if necessary.

"I think last year, we kind of followed the thought processes that it was outside, so the feeling and the sentiment was that it could proceed forward,' he said. "Clearly, we can monitor that. If things are not improving, we can re-evaluate."

Thiel gave a tongue-in-cheek response to a question from Village Board President John Steinbrink regarding costumes for the day.

"Mask up for Halloween," he said. "That would be appropriate."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0