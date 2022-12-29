Local briefs for Dec. 3

Classic cars group to take Toys for Tots

Car enthusiast are invited to the Gateway Classic Cars annual holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9949 58th Place, Suite 400, for a buffet lunch and live music by artists including Cheryl McCrary, a former Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the group will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys of Tots charity, to be delivered to hospitals and local families. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the classic car showroom.

The Gateway Classic Cars Milwaukee location made its debut in July of 2016, just east of the Dairyland Greyhound Park property in the industrial park. The venue features a brand new facility housing 39,960 square feet of showroom space, and caters to automobile enthusiasts throughout the year. The 12th showroom of Gateway Classic Cars has over 100 classic and collector vehicles available at all times.

Saturday’s event is open to the public. For more information, call 262-20-7545 or visit www.visitkenosha.com/event/gateway-classic-cars-annual-holiday-party/1981/.

‘Inside Chiwaukee Prairie’ program set

Kay McCelland, a naturalist with the Heritage Plant Program, will present “Inside Chiwaukee Prairie” on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at Shepard of the Hills Church, at 404 N. Green St., McHenry, Ill.

McCelland will speak about the geology and what makes Chiwaukee unique, maintenance practices and the plants, insects, butterflies and birds that inhabit the prairie.

Chiwaukee, a 12,000-year-old natural landscape located along the lake plain in Kenosha County, has survived decades of attempts to subdivide, commercialize and industrialize it due to the efforts of conservation groups.

Chiwaukee has been designated a Wisconsin State Natural Area and a National Landmark. It contains approximately 400 species of plants, 26 of which are rare and 10 of which are endangered; as well as 75 species of wetland birds, mammals and invertebrates. The program is free and open to the general public. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, contact Shepherd of the Hills at 815-385-4030.

For questions about the program, contact Bruce Harmel, bruceharmel38@gmail.com