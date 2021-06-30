Local briefs for July 1

Fundraiser to benefit Grandparents program

A brat wagon fundraiser to support the Walkin' in My Shoes' Stepping Up Grandparents Program is scheduled to take place Saturday at the Steinbrink's Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha.

The event is planned to take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Grandparents Program.

Taverns help Albrecht Memorial Fund

A music festival and benefit held June 19 helped raise funds in memory of Sgt. Trevor Albrecht, a 15-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department who was killed in January in a snowmobile accident.

The event was held at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., and Duke's Country Saloon, 2324 18th St., both in Kenosha. A free shuttle to bus attendees between the two locations was provided by AES Limousine Service.

Coins owner Tim Gascoigne said the Tavern League of Wisconsin plans to donate a matching fund total of $1,500, in addition to monies raised during the event.