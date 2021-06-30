Local briefs for July 1

Fundraiser to benefit Grandparents program
A brat wagon fundraiser to support the Walkin' in My Shoes' Stepping Up Grandparents Program is scheduled to take place Saturday at the Steinbrink's Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha.
The event is planned to take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Grandparents Program.
Taverns help Albrecht Memorial Fund
A music festival and benefit held June 19 helped raise funds in memory of Sgt. Trevor Albrecht, a 15-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department who was killed in January in a snowmobile accident.
The event was held at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., and Duke's Country Saloon, 2324 18th St., both in Kenosha. A free shuttle to bus attendees between the two locations was provided by AES Limousine Service.
Coins owner Tim Gascoigne said the Tavern League of Wisconsin plans to donate a matching fund total of $1,500, in addition to monies raised during the event.
The memorial fund was established by friends and family of Albrecht, 41, who was survived by his wife and two children, ages 7 and 4. Albrecht, a member of the department since 2006, was the sergeant in charge of the special investigations unit.
Albrecht also served as a captain in the Army National Guard, and was deployed for a tour in Iraq, from 2001-2010.
Document shredding events set for July 10
KENOSHA — The City of Kenosha is offering an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
Shredding is scheduled be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.; and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.
Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives. A future shredding date is planned to be announced in the fall.