Local Briefs

Police arrest man after he allegedly points weapon at people walking by

Kenosha police surrounded a home at 21st Avenue and 60th Street Sunday morning after responding to a call about a man who allegedly pointed a weapon out of a window at people walking by his home.

The man was taken into custody after several squads were called to the neighborhood in the 9:23 a.m. incident, according to Lt Joe Riesselmann of the Kenosha Police Department. Riesselman said officers were at the scene for about a half hour before the suspect was arrested without further incident.

“There’s no threat to the public. We had quite a bit of a police presence, but we’re still investigating and figuring it all out,” Riesselmann. “There were no injuries reported or observed.”

