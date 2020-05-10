Local Briefs

Police arrest man after he allegedly points weapon at people walking by
Kenosha police surrounded a home at 21st Avenue and 60th Street Sunday morning after responding to a call about a man who allegedly pointed a weapon out of a window at people walking by his home.
The man was taken into custody after several squads were called to the neighborhood in the 9:23 a.m. incident, according to Lt Joe Riesselmann of the Kenosha Police Department. Riesselman said officers were at the scene for about a half hour before the suspect was arrested without further incident.
“There’s no threat to the public. We had quite a bit of a police presence, but we’re still investigating and figuring it all out,” Riesselmann. “There were no injuries reported or observed.”
Kenosha woman flown from crash scene with serious injuresA woman had to be flown by the Flight for Life helicopter for treatment of serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Friday.
Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Springbrook Road (County ML) at 1:01 p.m. Investigators learned that a westbound vehicle on Springbrook Road failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign to a southbound vehicle on Green Bay Road. The westbound vehicle struck the southbound vehicle in the intersection.
A passenger in the westbound vehicle, a 38-year-old female from Kenosha, had serious (believed to be non-life threatening) injuries and was transported via a Flight for Life Helicopter that landed at the scene to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
The operator of the westbound vehicle, a 54-year-old female from Round Lake Beach, Ill., was transported by Pleasant Prairie Rescue to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie with non-life threatening injuries. She was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 60-year-old female from Pleasant Prairie, was transported by Pleasant Prairie Rescue to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie with minor injuries. She was not cited.
Green Bay Road was closed in both directions for approximately 90 minutes between STH 165 and the Illinois state line while investigators and rescue workers were on scene.
