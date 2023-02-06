Two from Carthage recognized

Carthage College President John Swallow and Vice President Abigail Hanna have been recognized as two of the region’s Notable Leaders in Higher Education.

In January, Milwaukee-based BizTimes Media featured the two senior administrators among 24 honorees from southeastern Wisconsin colleges and universities.

Swallow was recognized for his commitment as chair of the Higher Education Regional Alliance to eliminate equity gaps and fortify the workforce. HERA, a network of 18 institutions and partner organizations, recently established a joint retention goal and introduced a catalog of badge and certification programs.

Hanna, Carthage’s vice president of administrative planning and innovation and chief organizational development officer, as honored as “a force for positive change.” She was praised for her leadership during the college’s team name re-evaluation and change.

Sen. Wirch to hold office hours

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, will hold open office hours to hear from the public on state issue this week.

He will be at the Northside Library from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 10, in Activity Room A. The library is located at 150 27th Ave.