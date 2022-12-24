Local briefs

Christmas Day event cancelled

KENOSHA -- Due to inclement weather, the special community Christmas Sunday service planned by Prayer House Assembly of God, 1525 24th AVe., has been cancelled.

Normal church services will resume at the church on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m.

Pringle to host volunteer training

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold volunteer training on Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m.

Those interested in helping Pringle Nature Center by staffing the center on Sunday afternoons, are asked to join staff for a brief training session covering nature center policies and snowshoe rentals. You need only attend one of the training sessions.

RSVPs are requested to naturalist@pringlenc.org. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

ADRC plans online program on Medicare

KENOSHA --Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center.

The programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics. January's program will focus on what's new in 2023.

The next program will be offered virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.

Area bridge group lists results

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Dec. 16 (open): George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Ellen Easley – Annie Krause, second place; Mark Langer – Henry Kensler, third place.

Dec. 16 (299er): Mary Schlee – Katie Patzke, first place; David Easley – Peggy Crane, second place; Marge Mauer – Nancy Riederer, third place.

Dec. 19: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer - Donald Urquhart, second place; David Hahn – Sonya Dailey, third place.