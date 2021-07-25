LOCAL BUSINESS BRIEFS: Contractor selected for addition to Kenosha Animal Hospital

Keller, Inc. to build for Kenosha Animal Hospital

Keller, Inc. has been chosen as the general contractor on an addition and remodel project for Kenosha Animal Hospital located in Kenosha.

Construction is expected to start in August and be completed in the spring of 2022.

Keller, Inc. is a single-source, design/build general contractor headquartered in Kaukauna, with additional offices in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau.

Basalla promoted at Clark Dietz

Engineering firm Clark Dietz has announced that five staff members have been promoted to vice president. Among those promoted was Emily Basalla, area manager for Southern Wisconsin. She is based in the firm’s Kenosha office.

According to a statement from the company, those promoted were advanced “in recognition of their ability to take on additional management responsibilities, demonstrated leadership, and positive impact on the firm and the consulting engineering profession.”

FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.