Local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build 100 beds for children at BedFest

The Racine/Kenosha chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will build 100 beds for children without a proper bed in the third annual Bunks Across America. The event will be held in conjunction with the second annual BedFest, hosted at Bane-Nelson Inc. on Saturday.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit of volunteers that builds bunk beds for children in need. Racine/Kenosha Chapter President Michael Prudhom started the chapter in 2018. He said the only criteria for receiving a bed is children ages 3-17 who currently do not have a bed to sleep on, and people can apply for a bed for their child on the SHP website.

Prudhom is hopeful for turnout this year.

“The first time, it was pretty good,” he said of last year’s BedFest turnout.

Along with bed building, the event will feature Derek Crane and his wingless sprint car, a fire truck and many pieces of industrial vehicles on display, along with food trucks, a face painter and an inflatable. Miss Wisconsin Volunteer Angelica Niemen and Miss Racine Maria Castillo will be among the volunteers on hand to help build beds.

There are still open spots for volunteers at the event and volunteers can sign up on the SHP website. Children ages 12-17 are welcome to volunteer; those 12-15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent.

The event is completely free, Prudhom said; the purpose of BedFest and Bunks Across America is to build beds and raise awareness of the organization and child bedless-ness. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bane-Nelson, 4019 43rd St., Kenosha.

More information on Racine/Kenosha SHP and volunteer sign-up for the event is available at https://shpbeds.org/chapter/wi-racine-kenosha/.