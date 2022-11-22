Local Cyber Deals being offered Nov. 22 to Dec. 5

Local Cyber Deals today through Dec. 5
Local Cyber Deals are back locally in Kenosha and Racine starting today, Nov. 22, through Dec. 5.
With online shopping being a huge part of holiday spending, the Kenosha News and the Journal Times are teaming up to present these local deals on the I Love a Deal platform.
The deals are typically 50% off or more and can be found at racine.iloveadeal.com. Certificates can only be purchased online; shoppers print the gift certificates after purchasing.
The online event is touted as a good way to support local businesses. Last year the program was wildly popular with more than 2,000 certificates purchased, which totaled more than $43,000 in value at local businesses.
Local Cyber Deals will be live through Dec. 5, but the I Love a Deal team recommends going to the site early because some of these deals will sell out well before the final day.
People are also reading…
Go to racine.iloveadeal.com to shop these local deals.