Local dealership teams with national organization to provide wheels for new KPD K9

A little over a month on the job, the Kenosha Police Department’s newest canine has already been busy.
Iris, a 2-year-old English Labrador retriever, is trained as an electronics detecting K9, used by Detective Pete Deates to sniff out electronic evidence like cell phones and memory cards when investigators are conducting search warrants.
Deates, an investigator with the department’s Sensitive Crime Unit, also works with the national Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, working on cases involving internet crimes against children, sex trafficking and possession of child pornography.
The detective received Iris as a partner through a grant from the from Operation Underground Railroad, a not-for-profit agency that works to combat child sex trafficking. The group has been funding the purchase and training of electronics detection dogs for law enforcement agencies around the country as a way to help police investigate crimes against children. The agency is covering the entire cost of Iris’ work with the department.
Since the dog joined KPD on March 15, Deates said, she has worked with police on seven search warrants in Kenosha, including three for Deates’ unit. In general search warrants, Deates said, she searches for cell phones and other electronic evidence that could be used by police as part of their investigations. He said Iris was helpful in finding evidence at each of the scenes. “She found SD cards that I’m not sure would have been found,” he said.
When she’s not out on searches, Iris is hanging out with Deates at the Police Department. She has a dog bed in the Sensitive Crime Unit office. She does training at the department each day as well to keep up her skills. To keep her challenged, memory cards are hidden in unexpected spots, including inside hollowed-out coins or inside fabric.
Lynch helps out
This month, Operation Underground Railroad teamed with Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha to purchase a vehicle for Deates and Iris to use for work. “We always want to help out Kenosha,” said Jeff Auger, general manager of Lynch of Kenosha, 10901 75th St. in Pleasant Prairie. Auger said when the owner of the dealership learned Operation Underground Railroad was looking for a partner on the vehicle “he jumped right in to help.”
Because the vehicle is sometimes used in surveillance during investigations, Deates said he could not identify what was donated beyond saying it was a Chevrolet from the dealership.