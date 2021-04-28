Local dealership teams with national organization to provide wheels for new KPD K9

A little over a month on the job, the Kenosha Police Department’s newest canine has already been busy.

Iris, a 2-year-old English Labrador retriever, is trained as an electronics detecting K9, used by Detective Pete Deates to sniff out electronic evidence like cell phones and memory cards when investigators are conducting search warrants.

Deates, an investigator with the department’s Sensitive Crime Unit, also works with the national Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, working on cases involving internet crimes against children, sex trafficking and possession of child pornography.

The detective received Iris as a partner through a grant from the from Operation Underground Railroad, a not-for-profit agency that works to combat child sex trafficking. The group has been funding the purchase and training of electronics detection dogs for law enforcement agencies around the country as a way to help police investigate crimes against children. The agency is covering the entire cost of Iris’ work with the department.