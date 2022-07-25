Local gas stations see longer lines, increased lottery ticket sales after Mega Millions hits $790 million

After the Mega Millions jackpot was increased to $790 million on Friday, local gas stations have seen an increase in Monday's lottery ticket sales.

The Kwik Trip located at 3920 Washington Rd. sold $120 in tickets as of 10:15 a.m. on Monday, according to Tessa Maddox, a Kwik Trip staff member.

The same Kwik Trip location sold $320 worth in tickets on Sunday and $117 worth in tickets on July 17.

Ticket sales at Lou Perrine's Gas and Grocery on 22nd Avenue were high on Friday and are expected to continue to be high until the drawing Tuesday night.

"So Friday, we were selling way more volume (and) a lot busier because Mega gets drawn on Tuesday," said owner Anthony Perrine. "So I think we'll start to get quite a few people tonight after work, but tomorrow we'll probably get hit."

Perrine said there are more first-time players when the winnings are really high, and they usually do not come in with a strategy for picking numbers.

"Some of our regulars, they have some sort of strategy, usually, but most of the time a lot of people when it's this big are just first timers," Perrine said. "Most of the people just do the quick pick.

Perrine said there is also an increase in groups of people buying tickets when there's more money at stake.

The $790 million grand prize is the fourth largest jackpot in the U.S., according to the Associate Press. The $790 million amount is for a winner who chooses the annuity option to be paid out in 30 annual payments. The pre-tax cash option would amount to $464.4, which tends to be the popular option for most players.

The prize amount has grown to such a large amount because there have been 27 consecutive drawings without a player matching all six numbers.

According to a separate report from the AP, the chances of winning are one in 302.5 million.

"I think Wisconsin is due for a big winner (and) I think it would be great to have a winner state," Perrine said. "I'd love to sell the winning ticket-- that would be amazing."