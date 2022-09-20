Local golfer lands hole-in-one

Local golfer Tom Reiherzer had a day to remember Sept. 8 at Petrifying Springs Golf Course.

Playing in the Friends Golf League, Reiherzer stepped up on No. 4 with a 7-iron with 150 yards to the cup, and he decided to give his putter a rest.

Reiherzer shot a 33 for the round, good for 3-under par. His buddies, John Frantal, Ron Reeves and Michael McBride, this year's league champ, all saw it happen, and it wasn't new for Reiherzer.

His first hole-in-one came at Bristol Oaks hole No. 13 in 2000, so it's been more than 20 years.

"I've been playing golf since giving up softball 28 years ago at age 45," Reiherzer said. "I love the game because it's a challenge and can still compete in a sport."

The Friends Golf League was established in 1994, and Reiherzer and Ron Reeves are the only two members remaining.

To celebrate the accomplishment, Reiherzer said he "of course" bought a round of drinks for the league members at the clubhouse.