Local gymnasts shine in conference

The past two days were strong ones for two Kenosha County girls gymnastics teams.

On the heels of a second-place overall finish at Thursday’s Southeast Conference Meet by the Kenosha Combined squad, the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay team finished first at Friday’s Southern Lakes Conference Meet.

Wilmot finished with 138.875 points, ahead of Burlington/Badgers’ 135.650.

Placing third was Elkhorn with a 135.600, followed by Jefferson with a 122.975, Waterford with a 119.875 and Whitewater with a 106.250.

Jadyn Pye led the Panthers with first-place efforts on the floor (9.6) and in the all-around (36.5). She also was second on the uneven bars (9.175).

Also placing second for Wilmot were Annie Murphy on the floor (9.175), the vault (8.95) and in the all-around (35.825), along with Malia Bronson on the balance beam (9.025).

Kenosha posted a score of 142.650 to finish behind champion Franklin Combined, which had a winning total of 145.500. Waukesha was third with a 137.900, followed by Arrohwead with 137.625, Mukwonago with 129.825 and Oconomowoc with 126.950.

Three second-place efforts led Kenosha.