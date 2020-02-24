Local gymnasts shine in conference

The past two days were strong ones for two Kenosha County girls gymnastics teams.
On the heels of a second-place overall finish at Thursday’s Southeast Conference Meet by the Kenosha Combined squad, the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay team finished first at Friday’s Southern Lakes Conference Meet.
Wilmot finished with 138.875 points, ahead of Burlington/Badgers’ 135.650.
Placing third was Elkhorn with a 135.600, followed by Jefferson with a 122.975, Waterford with a 119.875 and Whitewater with a 106.250.
Jadyn Pye led the Panthers with first-place efforts on the floor (9.6) and in the all-around (36.5). She also was second on the uneven bars (9.175).
Also placing second for Wilmot were Annie Murphy on the floor (9.175), the vault (8.95) and in the all-around (35.825), along with Malia Bronson on the balance beam (9.025).
Kenosha posted a score of 142.650 to finish behind champion Franklin Combined, which had a winning total of 145.500. Waukesha was third with a 137.900, followed by Arrohwead with 137.625, Mukwonago with 129.825 and Oconomowoc with 126.950.
Three second-place efforts led Kenosha.
Finishing second were Angelina Riley on the beam (9.35), Maya Rios on the floor (9.35) and Maggie Losch in the all-around (36.1).
Losch was third on the vault (9.1), while Rios tied for third on the uneven bars (9.275) and Grace Corcoran tied for third on the floor (9.2) for Kenosha’s other top individual efforts.
