Local hospitals move forward with facilities and department expansions

After several years of growth, expansion and development have been the leading watchwords of Kenosha area hospitals in the past year and will continue so moving forward.

Building projects slated for the coming year will be going on at both Froedtert South and Advocate Aurora-Kenosha hospital facilities, report hospital spokespersons.

Froedtert South

According to Ric Schmidt, CEO and president of Froedtert South, the hospital system has four new projects in the works for its Kenosha facilities. Most involve the consolidation or adjustment to existing spaces in Froedtert Pleasant Prairie hospital.

“In terms of patient volume, Froedtert South’s Kenosha hospitals experienced a very busy 2021. And this year looks to be even busier,” according to Ric Schmidt, Froedtert South CEO and president.

A new 12-bed nursing unit on the third floor of the Pleasant Prairie hospital and expanding another nursing unit in the hospital will help serve more patients and support the growing practices of new physicians, Schmidt said.

Another project, up and running by August of this year involves a consolidation of cardiac, cardiology and electrophysiology at the Pleasant Prairie hospital. The net effect of this will be to offer expanded services in one place. “All of the specialties will be together and we can find the right one for you,” Schmidt said.

The third project will be the remodeling of two existing surgical suites.

Further down the line, additions to the Cancer Center will be operational by April, 2023, Schmidt said. These include adding onto and remodeling parts of the existing space at the Pleasant Prairie hospital. Schmidt said the need for expansion is a combination of Kenosha’s growing population and “catching cancers at earlier stages by offering better access.”

Having four projects going in the same time frame is not unusual for the hospital, notes Schmidt. “There has been pretty much been constant growth since St. Catherine’s was built in 2002.”

“The goal is to meet the needs of the community so that patients do not have to leave the community for their medical care,” Schmidt said.

Advocate Aurora

The hospitals served by Advocate Aurora-Kenosha, will be working on three projects in the coming year, according to Donna Jamieson, president, Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha.

Expansion of the Women and Children’s unit, expansion of Pulmonary Intervention and expansion of Neurospine services will be added to the offerings at Aurora Medical Center, 10400 75th St.

“Aurora Kenosha has almost doubled the number of deliveries in the past few years,” Jamieson said.

Expansion of the Women and Children’s unit will include an additional C-section operating room, a consolidated and updated NICU, a more efficient team member work area, education room, and physician lounge.

The construction began in June 2021 and will be completed December 2022.

“Life-enhancing technology for cancer care for patients” is the goal for pulmonary intervention changes, Jamieson said.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths and early detection is critical, Jamieson said.

To facilitate early detection of lung cancer, the hospital introduced a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedure using the Ion Endoluminal System.

Pulmonary specialists, Drs. Abdul Hamid Alraiyes and Dr. Hasnain S. Bawaadam joined the hospital team to train others in the medical group on the robot’s diagnostic capabilities so they would know when to refer patients.

The hospital also expanded expertise and service in the area of neurology, Jamieson said.

Last fall the hospital created the South Wisconsin Spine Growth Team with the hiring of Dr. Shaun O’Leary. Recruitment of additional neurology specialists continues in 2022 as they build the program, she said.

“This team brings complex and highly expert neuro and spine care procedures close to home for the people in South Wisconsin.”

