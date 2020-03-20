Local houses of worship navigate COVID-19 closures using technology

Houses of worship are developing creative ways to connect with members as threats of the novel coronavirus disease impeded congregations from gathering together.
This past week, churches, temples and synagogues chose to suspend in-person services for several weeks, hoping to stave off the virus that threatens those over 60 and those who are immuno-compromised.
Wesley United Methodist Church in Kenosha is following an email structure for Sunday services. Each Friday members will receive an email from Wesley with Sunday’s “bulletin.”
Rev. Grace Cajiuat, Wesley pastor, suggests that members set aside time at 9 a.m. on Sundays to go through their own personal worship service utilizing the emailed bulletin.
“You will see the familiar Wesley format and there will be links to hymns and sermons. Scriptures will be typed out for you to read,” said Cajiuat, in the email. “We suggest you gather your family and loved ones together to go through worship. If you want to light a Christ candle in your home during the service, we would encourage you to do so.”
In four weeks, the congregation plans to review the national health crisis and determine if additional features need to be added to the email service.
Survey about helpingCajiuat also emailed a survey to members letting the office know if they have special needs or whether they are willing to help respond to the needs of others, such as childcare, running errands, needing or making meals, cards, phone calls, and prayer partners.
The congregation also has a Helping Hands Fund to help members in need by providing funds for gas, food or other short-term needs. She encouraged members of the congregation with extra to donate to the fund to help those who have lost hours and employment during this crisis.
“Our members have been replying that they are willing to help,” said Cajiuat. “Some members are disappointed that we are not going to have church but are very understanding.”
Chabad of KenoshaRabbi Betzalel Wilschanski sent an email to members on Monday letting them know that they have stopped all services at the Chabad of Kenosha. In the email, he advised members to take precautions and listen to medical advice, but not to panic, as it is counterproductive.
“We all need to continue living while taking all reasonable measures,” he said. “For those who may have to isolate because of the virus, Chabad-Lubavitch of WI has assembled a team of staff and volunteers to offer assistance and support to those in need. Each of the 13 centers will serve as a ‘base’ to coordinate the efforts.”
The Chabad-Lubavitch of WI offers the following services to the Wisconsin Jewish community and set up a website to contact them if they need help.
1. Check-ins with loved ones and community members in need
2. Critical errands if homebound
3. Kosher food — if a member needs Kosher food, they may be able to help
4. Online Torah Classes
In addition to taking extra precautions to avoid contagion, Wilschanski said exercising and strengthening spiritual health is an important component to physical health.
“We encourage you all to keep finding safe ways to exercise your soul. We will be ramping up efforts to offer Jewish learning opportunities and conversations through our online mediums,” he wrote in an email. “We encourage you to look out for these resources and utilize them. B’ezrat Hashem—with G-d’s help—we will all get through this and take lessons to heart to improve as individuals, as a community, and as a society.”
St. Anne Catholic Church
Fr. Robert Weighner, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie sent an email to the parish on Monday letting them know that all Masses, and other activities are cancelled until further notice.
“I will be offering my private Mass and holy hour for parishioners and sent a list of streaming Masses that they can watch and stay on top of things,” he said. “I will be sending out a weekly reflection and keeping people engaged. I did send a note today about the financial impact of all of this and encourage parishioners to give at this time. If we lose our offertory it is a real hardship. We have already cut back on staffing, heating and non-essential billing—all of the stuff any business or family would do.”
Weighner will be sending a summary based on the weekly Gospel reading and encourage parishioners to stay engaged. Because the parish has a sophisticated communication system, they will be reaching out to members through Facebook, Mailchimp, robocalls and email on a regular basis.
While parishioners are nervous, Weighner said they are not too anxious, but see it more as a strange time we are living in and a possible big threat. He hopes that the social isolating will flatten the curve and prevent the virus from getting out of hand.
“I do think we will stay shuttered well past Easter because I think the deaths will begin to start spiking then,” he said. “Just today 6 or 7 more priests have died in Bergamo, Italy, which brings the total to about 15. Most of the priests are elderly and a lot not too healthy. This virus goes after the sick and elderly populations and it is devastating in that sense. This has people most worried for their families and loved ones.”
Weighner is continuing with his Confession schedule on Wednesday and Saturdays but requests all penitents to remain behind the screen rather than face-to-face as he has a more robust screen to separate and hopefully keep the spread of the virus at bay.
Spirit Alive! Lutheran goes live on Facebook
Spirit Alive! Lutheran Church will be hosting worship on Sundays virtually through Facebook Live. Members are asked to set timers on their phones to pray as a community daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., explained Rev. Kevin Beebe, pastor.
“We are also active on Facebook right now, hosting midday meditations and posting other content,” he said. “Morning, evening and nighttime prayers are linked in an email and our community is also having the leadership call each member once a week. Our care team is trying to do the same and members have been asked to call 3-5 other people in the church weekly. To still engage those who are without technology, we are attempting to physically mail them items once per week in addition to phone conversations.”
Earlier in the week, Beebe canceled all in-person gatherings at the church and reminded members that social distancing does not mean social isolation. He requested that members join him in praying for the community and world each day.
Beebe reminded members of the song, This Little Light of Mine, a song based on Jesus declaring that we are the light of the world.
“So, people of Spirit Alive! let it shine! Let it shine! Let it shine! Even in the midst of our own anxiety, let it shine,” he said. “Even when we are asked to be physically distant from one another, let it shine! Your light, the light of Christ within you, will open others to light and fill our world with hope. Hope is contagious, and no powers of death can ever immunize us from that.”
Messiah Lutheran signal prayers with bells
Messiah Lutheran Pastor, Rev. Jim Roemke sent an email to his congregation on March 17 letting them know that all upcoming services will be canceled and that it will be reevaluated weekly. He will be calling elderly and high-risk member and inviting individuals to schedule times with him in small groups to make confession and receive the Blessed Sacrament.
“For the community, I have made it known through social media that when our neighbors hear our church bells, know that we will be praying for them that God would grant his peace in the face of trials,” he said. “To help keep us focused on the Word together as a congregation, I will send out daily video devotions via the e-mail list and Facebook. I will still gladly meet with small groups of 5 or fewer to distribute the Sacrament by appointment. I will always be available to talk and pray with you and I will daily be praying for you, my dear spiritual children, that God may keep us safe and strengthen our faith.”