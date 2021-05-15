Local journalists, media professionals explore race, racism issues in upcoming coalition panel discussion

Local journalists and media professionals will be featured panelists in the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism’s latest “Courageous Conversation” to explore the role of the media in affecting attitudes and behaviors toward race.

To that end, a virtual discussion on “Media and Race: Shaping Our Biases and Perceptions” will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday with a live video stream on the coalition’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR

Panelists will address their approach to media as producers, consumers and observers. Representing varied backgrounds and roles in the media, they will present a broad, yet detailed assessment of how people interact with media, according to a coalition release. As time permits, questions from the Facebook viewers may be explored.

The panelists are:

• Olivia Crudup, communications director, Leaders of Kenosha

• Tannette Elie, vice president of the Wisconsin Black Media Association and

lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside

• Len Iaquinta, a host for the WGTD FM public affairs program "Community Matters”.