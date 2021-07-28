Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Not everyone is fortunate enough to witness some of the world’s great bands in person. That’s where Tribute Island comes to the rescue, July 30 through Aug. 1.
The Tribute Band festival is being moved over to the Wyndham Garden Hotel site, 5125 Sixth Ave., with organizers referring to this year’s model as Tribute Island Dockside. Plans call for the hotel’s entire waterfront property to be turned into a festival venue, with multiple outdoor stages (instead of hotel guest parking).
There will be 50 or so bands on multiple stages, inside and out. I like the band names, with a couple of my favorites being Sabbatha, an all-female tribute to Black Sabbath, and Smells Like Dave Grohl, a Nirvana and Foo Fighters tribute.
Participating bands will cover music by a variety of artists, including Judas Priest, Fall Out Boy, Dokken, Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynrd, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue and Iron Maiden.
The move off of Simmons Island provides additional amenities including indoor bathroom facilities and an indoor place to catch music if the weather is bad. Another change this year is limited capacity. Festival hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday (July 30), 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday (July 31) and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 1). Tickets cost $15 on Friday, $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday. Three-day advance tickets cost $40, or $79 for VIP status. For the music lineup, go to tributeisland.com. To purchase tickets, go to hap2it.com.
Monster Island show
If island life is your thing, after Tribute Island, you may want to stop by The Port Saturday night and catch “Monster Island.” It is a free show featuring three bands: Ratbatspider, Scorn’d Rott’n and Die Monster Die will all perform.
Die Monster Die, of course, is the monster rock ‘n’ roll outfit started by Dale Wamboldt. Ratbatspider is a Brew City horror punk band with “Martian Metal” influences. Who knows? And Scorn’d Rott’n will fit right in. The show starts at 9 p.m.; there will also be an art show.
Die Monster Die, Ratbatspider and Scorn’d Rott’n perform starting at 9 Saturday night (July 31) atThe Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St.
Fowlmouth returns
To be honest, I thought local rock band Fowlmouth had called it quits, but they are back with a show Saturday night at Public Craft Brewing Co. The band has not hit a stage in nearly two years, so expect some fireworks from Jeff Moody (vocals), Guy Crucianelli (guitar), David Aiello (bass) and Thomas Selear (drums).
The band is an indie/garage rock outfit with a message that falls into the PRF camp. Milwaukee’s Resurrectionists are also on the bill. I haven’t caught them yet, but I trust Moody’s tastes in bands. They refer to their style as “pure lightning rock ‘n’ roll.” There will also be some visual artists there showing and selling their wares including Michelle Ranee, Arbitrary Creations and Darrin Wolf..
Fowlmouth with Resurrectionists will perform Saturday (July 31) at Public Craft Brewing, 628 58th St.
Midwest Mix Fest
I love new live music events. The first annual Midwest Mix Fest will be happening Saturday at TG’s, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be a bunch of DJs, along with vendors and a live art experience. DJs on the lineup are DJ Diego Lobo, JMORGAN, XCAVATA, DJ Rick Jules, DJ Rino, DJ Angel Eyes, Quick Mix Mike, DJ Lobo, Angel Tear It Up, DJ Rob G, DJ Javy and DJ Rob. A $10 donation is requested (music events are worth it).
Midwest Mix Fest is 11am to 10pm Saturday, July 31 at TG’s 4120 7th Ave.PB&J Thursday
Peanut Butter & Jam is back today with two free shows at Veterans Memorial Park. You can probably fit these shows in even if you’re a working stiff. There is an 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. show and another from 6 to 8 p.m., both featuring 7th Heaven.
Bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit on. Refreshments will be available for purchase or pack your own picnic.7th Heaven will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. today (July 29. That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
