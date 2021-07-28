Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Fowlmouth with Resurrectionists will perform Saturday (July 31) at Public Craft Brewing, 628 58th St.

Midwest Mix Fest





I love new live music events. The first annual Midwest Mix Fest will be happening Saturday at TG’s, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be a bunch of DJs, along with vendors and a live art experience. DJs on the lineup are DJ Diego Lobo, JMORGAN, XCAVATA, DJ Rick Jules, DJ Rino, DJ Angel Eyes, Quick Mix Mike, DJ Lobo, Angel Tear It Up, DJ Rob G, DJ Javy and DJ Rob. A $10 donation is requested (music events are worth it).

Midwest Mix Fest is 11am to 10pm Saturday, July 31 at TG's 4120 7th Ave.

PB&J Thursday

Peanut Butter & Jam is back today with two free shows at Veterans Memorial Park. You can probably fit these shows in even if you’re a working stiff. There is an 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. show and another from 6 to 8 p.m., both featuring 7th Heaven.

Bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit on. Refreshments will be available for purchase or pack your own picnic.

7th Heaven will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. today (July 29).

That's it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

