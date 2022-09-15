Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Party on the Pavement

After the July 4 parade, Racine’s largest fun time is probably Party on the Pavement which is coming up Saturday, Sept. 17. The street festival is held on a dozen or so blocks in downtown with plenty of live music, kids activities, street performers, shopping, rides and a wide variety of food options. The free event runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Main Street from State Street to 7th Street, and Sixth Street from Lake Avenue to City Hall. If live music isn’t your thing, BMX Stunt Teams, a Hip Hop and Breakdance group hosting dance battles, Racine Gymnastic athletes and Racine Wrestling matches will be happening. But, if you’re here, you probably want to hear about the music. Four stages will host blues, rock, jazz, R&B, DJs and more. For a full listing, check out racinedowntown.com and click on the Party on the Pavement link. To give you a base for adult beverages, you can dine on Italian, Mexican, Asian, Pakistani, Spanish, Greek, Thai, Cajun and American eats for a small price and short walk.

Party on the Pavement starts noon and goes to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in downtown Racine along Main Street, Wisconsin Avenue and Sixth Street.

Oktoberfest at Union Park Tavern

It’s Gemütlichkeit time again. Bust out the lederhosen, hoist a stein and head over to Union Park Tavern Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. Why? It’s Oktoberfest at UPT time. The fun kicks off at 3pm Saturday with the tapping of the Ceremonial keg. Of course there will be plenty of traditional German beer and food, Dachshund racing, a Mrs Oktoberfest contest and great German music. Since they are popular, musical acts Hungry 5 Brass Band, Pieptone! and MGV Harmonia will perform. Not enough for you? Stop by Sunday for a traditional German breakfast starting 9am until gone.

Oktoberfest at UPT is Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave in Kenosha.

Fundraiser for Kastle Corps

Anyone who really knows me knows that my rescue Rat Terrier Nina Simone is the most important thing in my life, along with “brother” Louie Armstrong who passed last year. That’s why I can’t help but push the Dog Days of Summer Fundraiser for Chrissy’s K9 Kastle Corps Saturday, September 17 at George’s Tavern in Racine. The K9 Kastle is regarded highly in the community with the motto Adopt, Don’t Shop. As part of Chrissy’s K9 Kastle Corps’ largest fundraiser of the year there will be item raffles, 50/50 raffles and George’s will be selling their tasty human treats til 9pm. Live music will be provided by Stone Theory with original rock and roll and Blues and various Hits. It’s a 21+ event but minors are welcome until 9 p.m. if accompanied by an adult parent or legal guardian. Please fork over a fiver donation at the door that goes to the cause. For more information go to https://K9KastleRacine.org.

Dog Days of Summer,, A fundraiser for Chrissy’s K9 Kastle Corps is 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Performing along the lake

Unlike last Sunday, Sept. 18 will be a good day by the lake. One of the reasons is that Vinyl Remix will be performing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Wyndham Deck in Kenosha. For seating, please contact The Wyndham but standing and dancing is good for you. Expect a mix of hits.

Vinyl Remix will perform 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at The Wyndham Garden Hotel Deck, 5125 6th Ave. in Kenosha.

Rescheduled Last Jam Sunday

Remember that epic rain last Sunday? The folks putting on The Last Jam at Southport Bikes and Boards were quick enough to see that coming up and rescheduled their last concert for this Sunday, Sept. 18. Starting at noon, you can catch Pigg System, Warplot and The Yates Kids in a final parking lot blow out. Southport has been a haven for Sk8ers from Groms to Vets for more than 40 years. As for the music, it goes great with gnarly tricks.

Pigg System, Warplot and Yates Kids perform during The Last Jam starting at noon Sunday, Sept. 18 at Southport Bikes & Boards, 2926 75th St. in Kenosha.