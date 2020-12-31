Local music: Live shows for New Year's Eve entertainment

Local Country and Pop Hits band Bella Cain has been filling big rooms for many years. They will get their chance again on New Year’s Eve at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery in Kansasville. It has the potential to be a big crowd so call ahead or hit the venue’s website to see if they’ve hit capacity.

Bella Cain will perform tonight at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Avenue in Kansasville. It’s at the intersection of Highways 11 and 75.

Without question, one of the longest running residencies is Dave Braun Trio at the Hob Nob. Since 1995 the jazz guitarist has been performing every Friday night at the North Side restaurant. Yes, you read that correctly. You have to be pretty darn good to not be replaced after a quarter century. Having trained under legendary guitarist Joe Pass, Braun’s approach is simple. Perform what you know. In this case, traditional jazz, jazz and bebop standards and the great American songbook. Have something to do this Friday? That’s alright because Braun will be playing some classic jazz tonight there.

Dave Braun will perform 9 p.m. to midnight tonight at Hob Nob Restaurant.

Streaming concerts

If you’re planning on staying in this weekend, you can still check out music online. There’s probably some streaming concerts or you can just YouTube some music. One of the really talented multi-faceted local artists on the platform is Dove Paige Anthony, aka Dead Language Decoder. The painter/photographer/filmmaker/musician just recently posted some new material. Her visual art is often rife with political and social commentary and Dead Language Decoder follows that path. The videos are visual and sonic collages. According to Dove, “I like to comment about reconstructing political speaches to make social commentary.” About her new song “The Matrix”, Anthony explains “I was without saying it referencing that part from The Matrix where you can choose between the red or the blue pill and it could also be referenced as the two wolves that live inside of you and the one that you feed is the one that prospers.” It’s experimental music and art for people ready to be challenged. You can find videos on YouTube by searching Dead Language Decoder.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0