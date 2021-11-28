Local piano student takes first place in Baroque Music Festival

Ethan Vigil took first place in the Lake Country Baroque Piano Music Festival-Middle School Division on Nov. 6 at the Wisconsin Lutheran College, Center for the Arts in Milwaukee.

The competition was open to any student of a southeastern Wisconsin piano teacher.

All participants were required to perform two pieces of Baroque music from memory. Vigil chose to play the “March in D” and “Invention No. 1,” both composed by Bach. For his efforts, he received a written evaluation, certificate of participation, trophy and $100 check. He was also a featured performer in a Winners Recital held Friday, Nov. 12, in Pewaukee.

Virgil is a 14-year-old eighth-grade student at Christian Life School. “I still can’t believe Ethan took 1st in the Middle School Category after about a year-and-a-half of virtual piano lessons with Miss Paulette Garin. Thank you, Miss Garin for everything you’ve done thus far, he could not have done this without you,” his mother Nancy Vigil said.

“Ethan is a remarkable young man who has made amazing progress in such a short time,” Garin said. “He literally went from Book 1 to Book 4. It is truly my pleasure to have him as a student. Bravo, Ethan!”

