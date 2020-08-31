Local religious leaders address President Trump

Dear President Trump,

As you visit our city today, we share with you some hopes and expectations about your visit from our joint perspective as religious leaders.

We trust that your security team will not disperse people who are protesting in order to have a photo opportunity at one of our places of worship.

While we would welcome your presence in our houses of worship if you come to listen to our members, these are holy places that should not be used for political purposes.

Surely you are aware, Mr. President, that your presence in Kenosha, a city that in the past nine days has keenly felt the pain of the nation’s racial divide and animosities, could become a catalyst to reignite passions, leading to more violence.

Accordingly, we ask that your visit be about caring for the family of Jacob Blake, meeting with the grieving families of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum who lost their lives on our streets, and concern for the welfare of all of the people in this community who are in pain and shock over the devastation of our city.

We believe that Black Lives Matter.

We believe that peace will come only when justice is done. We ask that you come to unite and not to divide.