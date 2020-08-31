 Skip to main content
Local religious leaders address President Trump
Dear President Trump,

As you visit our city today, we share with you some hopes and expectations about your visit from our joint perspective as religious leaders.

We trust that your security team will not disperse people who are protesting in order to have a photo opportunity at one of our places of worship.

While we would welcome your presence in our houses of worship if you come to listen to our members, these are holy places that should not be used for political purposes.

Surely you are aware, Mr. President, that your presence in Kenosha, a city that in the past nine days has keenly felt the pain of the nation’s racial divide and animosities, could become a catalyst to reignite passions, leading to more violence.

Accordingly, we ask that your visit be about caring for the family of Jacob Blake, meeting with the grieving families of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum who lost their lives on our streets, and concern for the welfare of all of the people in this community who are in pain and shock over the devastation of our city.

We believe that Black Lives Matter.

We believe that peace will come only when justice is done. We ask that you come to unite and not to divide.

In Faith,

Cindy Aasen, St Paul’s Lutheran Church

Rev. Jonathan W. Barker Pastor of Grace Lutheran Church

Pastor Kara Baylor, Campus Pastor, Carthage College

Rev. Kevin Beebe, Spirit Alive! Church

Rev. Bonnie Bell, retired clergy

The Rev. Matthew L. Buterbaugh, St. Matthews Episcopal Church

Rev. Dr. Grace Cajiuat, Wesley United Methodist Church

Rev. Eric David Carlson, Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist

Rev. Dr. Monica L. Cummings, Bradford Community Church, Unitarian Universalist

Rabbi Dena A. Feingold – Beth Hillel Temple

Father Carlos Florez, Pastor of St. Mark Catholic Church

Fatih Harpci, PhD, Associate Professor of Religion, Carthage College

Nick Idrizi, President, American Albanian Islamic Center of Kenosha

Sister Erica Jordan, OP Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa

Reverend Anita Lang, United Methodist Pastor

Rev. Justin Elliott Lowe First United Methodist Church

Pastor Jim Lynch, Lakeside Lutheran Church

Pastor Susan Patterson-Sumwalt, First United Methodist Church

Pastor Paul Petersen St. Mary’s Lutheran Church

Pastor Patrick Roberts, First Baptist Church

Aslam Saiyed, Islamic Society of Southeastern Wisconsin

Sister Judy Seiberlich, OP, Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa

Pastor Tom Smith, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

