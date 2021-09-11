Local residents remember Sept. 11, 2001

James Whelpley
Gail Chiappetta of 23 Avenue was married in 1964. I (her husband) worked as a senior engineer for the Bell System. On Sept. 11, we cried for hours as the towers fell. From our church in Morris County, New Jersey, one died on the 95 floor and one walked down from the 85 floor. Looking at firemen climbing up to their deaths.
One year later after I retired, I became project engineer for the rail tunnels restoration to ground zero. Every working day I walked from Jersey City under the Hudson River in the inbound tunnel through ground zero and back in the outbound tunnel. Many years later the 911 memorial was opened and we cried and cried and cried. NEVER AGAIN!
Richard Bosanko
Salem Lakes
I was the on duty assistant fire chief for the Kenosha Fire Department on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, driving to all 7 of our fire stations on my daily rounds. I was at 60th street and Pershing Boulevard, listening to a Milwaukee FM radio station, and they were talking about a plane hitting a building in New York City. It sounded pretty serious.
I stopped in at Station 4 and told the crews “turn on the TV, something bad is happening in New York.” The first jet liner had already crashed into the World Trade Center as we tuned in. Like everyone else watching, we were instantly mesmerized by the tragedy. But as firefighters, we also knew what those fire crews were going to have to go through battling a high rise inferno with hundreds of terrified occupants trying to escape.
We couldn’t fathom a 2nd jet liner hitting the sister building, much less watching both buildings collapse a relatively short time later. When the first building collapsed, I told my crews “Guys, we just watched a hundred firefighters die.” The lump in my throat and the tears trickling down my face didn’t allow me for much comment when the second building collapse mirrored the first.
Some of the language coming from our break room venting our frustrations probably wasn’t suited for family reading. We knew that Fire/Police/EMS folks would have continued streaming into the buildings before they collapsed, adding to the carnage. Those folks were the true heroes that day. As were the thousands of others who stepped in to continue the battle and rescue efforts.
As the attacks on the Pentagon and Flight 93 in Pennsylvania highlighted the dangers our country was facing, the entire country stepped up their vigilance. We called in extra crews to beef up our response and began contingency plans if needed. While we did not participate in the Ground Zero rescue recovery, we did send numerous members to New York to attend the funerals of fallen firefighters and honor our fallen brothers. It was somber and left a pain in all of our hearts. Twenty years later, it still hurts. NEVER FORGET.
Karen Solomon
Kenosha
September 11, 2001 ... this was easily the worst day I can remember. At the time I was living in New Jersey in a suburb about 30 miles from New York City.
The sky was blue, the day was warm and sunny and I was just starting the morning with my class of third graders. As I was directing the children to begin an activity, a colleague tapped at the door of my classroom and walked in. She faced me so that the children couldn’t see her face and she whispered,
“I’m going to tell you something, but do not change the look on your face or make any sound. The World Trade Center has been hit by a plane. The principal will keep us informed as to what is going on.”
From there the day deteriorated. I watched on a TV in the school library (which was closed to students, locked with shades down) the second plane hit the other tower and the unbelievable events that continued to unfold.
Parents started to come to claim their children as the day progressed, and the teachers and staff had to maintain a feeling of normalcy. We didn’t know if any of our students had parents who worked in the city in that area of lower Manhattan.
On my way home, a trip that normally took about 20 minutes, took 2 hours. The traffic around the blood bank was astounding. Police were doing their best to sort out the people and the cars. From a high hill, I could see the smoke billowing from the disaster site.
In the days, weeks and months that followed September 11th, the impact of the day never faded. The children were very aware of the tension in our country and they often wanted to question what had happened. When the subject came up, as it often did, I’d just stop what we were doing and let them express their concerns.
With no television (all the equipment had been on the roof of the towers) radio was my only news source for quite a while. It was isolating, and very worrisome. When things settled down a bit, it was scary to see armed soldiers patrolling all public spaces. It was the start of new normal and nothing would ever be normal again.
Earlene Jornt-Girman
Kenosha
As I watched TV that early morning, I reflected on my childhood at once. At 6 years old, living with extended family, we all gathered in front of the old radio in grandpa’s house. Having never seen sadness in daddy, grandpa, or uncles, I cried with them when we heard that the United States had been attacked by Japan. The fear remained in me for five years.
I have been engaged with children all of my life, trying to see things through the eyes of the little ones. I was teaching third grade students on Thursday, Sept. 13th, 2001 as a substitute. A little girl came to me and said, “Mrs. Girman, do you know what 9-1-1 means?” I said, “danger and help.” She said, “that happened to my country.”
I then realized that there had been no discussion with the children. She was reaching for assurance, like I did as a child. We closed our books and talked about all concerns and feelings. Providence put me in that classroom that day. The tragedy jolted them from their childhood comfort zones, as it did for many, then and now.
Bob Strifling
Kenosha
My brother-in-law Tim Fuhrer and I left for NYC on Thursday night Sept. 13th, having purchased advance tickets on the Lake Shore Limited train. We had planned a railroad holiday riding the rails from Chicago to NYC and then taking the new Acela high speed train to Washington, D.C. Leaving Chicago, little did we know that the train would be jammed with passengers who were unable to fly due to the horror in NYC.
We were amazed at so many riders, which included airplane attendants and Hollywood movie crews, unable to get to New York by plane as all air travel was grounded.
Arriving in New York, the Twin Towers’ large plume of smoke and dust still rose in the air, fighter jets circled above, and police boats sailed up and down the Hudson River. The entrance to a nearby fire station that had lost all its crew was covered with flowers, candles and other mementos ─ all striking, moving and sad.
The visit to Washington was conspicuous with the absence of human activity. The Mall was quiet, restaurants were empty of patrons and many places were closed. The Hard Rock Café was where we finally managed to get a salad as that was all the café could offer.
Our return trip home was again crowded as train travel had become a main mode of transportation. We marveled at how people came together and had that need to talk to fellow passengers and bond under the terrible circumstances.
Nancy Mathews
Kenosha
I was sitting in my kitchen having breakfast and watching the news having slept in a bit after working 16 hours the day before at the Kenosha Public Museum working on the Field Station kids’ discovery room when I saw the first tower in flames. I remember the “Today Show’s” Katie Couric and Matt Lauer talking about what a terrible “accident” this was when a plane hit the second tower and the discussion abruptly changed, everyone in a state of shock and disbelief.
At the museum the staff talked of nothing else while working on the new exhibits and cleaning the building in preparation for the museum’s grand opening celebration on Friday, Sept. 14 and the public grand opening on Saturday. A TV was brought into DaimlerChrysler Hall and staff, numb and in shock, stopped by throughout the day to watch the latest developments. For the first time in my life, I felt afraid and vulnerable living in America.
Later in the week my husband and I attended a special church service as the desire to be with members of our community, mourn the thousands who had died in the attacks and pray for understanding and comfort was overwhelming.
Thomas Rizzo
Kenosha
I was doing my usual routine that morning as I got home from my third-shift job, sat down to read the paper and watch “Good Morning America.” In the central time zone their one hour behind on tape delay. All of sudden Charlie Gibson and Diane Sawyer break in with a “live” breaking news update that what at the time they didn’t have all the details, but were told that a plane had flown into one of the Twin Towers.
Obviously at that point the world was starting to see what was going on, and as time when on a little bit later, 17 minutes to be exact, as the cameras were in a wide shot, we saw the image of the second plane approaching from the left side of the TV screen hitting the South Tower. At that point Charlie Gibson announced it is now obvious that America was under attack.
I was the Lance Middle School head football coach at that time and as I got to school that afternoon the K-news had put out an insert of what exactly happened that day. I did my best to try and discuss with my football team, it was difficult to explain evil in this world would do something that horrific. This day compares to the day I remember well sitting in the classroom at St. Anthony’s grade school and it came across the speaker that JFK had been shot. You don’t forget those times.
Scott Gordon
former Kenosha alderman
The morning of 9/11 started like any other morning for me. It was 3 a.m. and I started my daily drive from Kenosha to my place of employment at United Airlines at O’Hare Airport. My job at the time was an airport sky cap. For many travelers I was the first point of contact upon their arrival at O’Hare.
My shift started at 4:30 and I remember it being a quiet day as September historically is one of the quietest months for air travel. The first plane crashed into the world trade centers at 7:46 a.m. Central Time. Right around 8 a.m. I received a call from a friend who was not working that day asking me if I saw what happened. I told him no I did not and he explained to me that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. As the attacks continued to progress my phone continued to ring. At about 9 a.m. we received word to stop checking luggage from any passengers and send them inside for further instructions.
By 9:15 a.m. the entire United Airlines departure board showed all flights canceled. We are quickly realized we were under attack. I was born and raised less than an hour by train from the World Trade Center. It hit me very hard that the World Trade Center had fallen, a place I would make an annual visit to have lunch at the Top of the Worlds restaurant.
I clearly remember about 11:30 that morning people were still pulling up to the terminal expecting to fly to their destinations that day, some were completely oblivious of the events that were happening that morning. At 1:00 our shift ended and before I left our supervisors informed us to call later that day about our work schedules. I was temporarily furloughed for the next four weeks.
When I got home that evening I remember taking my daughter to the orthodontist to have braces put on. My son, who was 5 years old, came with us and I could not explain to him what had happened. The overhead PA system at the orthodontist was playing a live news feed about the attacks. I remember that day like it was yesterday.
Steve Hoppenjan
Kenosha
I remember the day like it was yesterday.
As it often did, my career in sales took me away from home. This time it was to Escanaba, Mich., to meet a customer. My first meeting was to be with one of the company’s product engineers. It was a very cool and crisp morning.
Driving from the hotel to their office, there was a news story on the car radio about some plane crash in New York City. By the time I reached the office, details of the crash were still sketchy but there appeared to be a lot of confusion on the part of the reporters covering the story. I turned off the radio and went into the office and had the receptionist announce my arrival to the party I was meeting.
When he met me, we went into his office and his radio was on as well. The reports by now were indicating that the crash may not have been an accident.
We had business to discuss, but our attention was focused solely on what we were listening to on the radio. Other engineers came into the room and joined us.
Then the second plane hit its target.
The room was silent. There were about six of us there now. All of us sat in disbelief. Jaws dropped, tears began to fall. The gravity of the situation had us firmly in its grasp.
When I left, I could not wait to call my wife at work. Kenosha was only about 250 miles away but my wife and 4 year old son now seemed like they were on the other side of the globe. I remember feeling that distance in my gut. All I wanted was to be home with them.
Guida Brown
Kenosha
I’ll see you Tuesday,” I said to my sister Kitt. I was flying to Boston for the weekend with my husband, David McGrath, to sell merchandise for Dion from Dion and the Belmonts fame.
Tuesday morning, back in Kenosha, David called me from work and told me to turn on the TV. I watched, mesmerized and horrified. I dragged myself to work when all I wanted to do was watch the coverage. New York is my city; my first visit was as a Bradford High School junior on a class trip with Mr. Schmidt, and I fell in love. Terrorists didn’t do this just to New Yorkers; they did it to me, too.
At work I received several frantic messages from Kitt, wondering where I was, wondering if I was alive. “I’ll see you Tuesday,” to her, meant I was coming home Tuesday. From Boston. Where the planes originated. What “I’ll see you Tuesday” really meant was that I flew home late Sunday but taught Monday night, so I couldn’t stop at her house until, well, Tuesday.
When NYC reopened, we went, celebrating Thanksgiving there: November 22, and the fires were STILL burning.
This year, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we’re going to Gander, Newfoundland. Gander is where 38 airliners with 6,122 passengers and 473 crew were diverted. The “Islanders,” memorialized in the musical “Come From Away,” took care of the plane people for SIX days. Six days without recompense. I can’t wait to thank them in person.
Jeremy Andrews
On Sept. 11th, 2001 I was 14 and a freshman at Tremper High School. First class of the day was world history with Mr. Todd Hardy. We would start the day at 7:30 by reading the newspaper.
At some point during that activity, the teacher ran, grabbed the TV and said “Guys, come here.” We spent the rest of the class watching the entire thing unfold live on CNN. I spent the rest of the day listening to my radio and watching TV.
In the evening, we had to drive to Racine. The gas stations were all lined up down the street because there were rumors of $5 a gallon gas (Price gouging) We ended up getting gas at Lou Perrine’s along with copies of the Kenosha News Extra. The headline was “Attacked.” I had never seen a newspaper extra before that and I have yet to see one again.
Sept. 11th not only took away lives, but it ended up defining the rest of our high school days and well beyond. The events loomed over us and to an extent continue to do so.
May God Bless those who lost their lives 20 years ago, their families, the first responders, and those still struggling with the effects of what happened that day.
Lisa Taffe
Pleasant Prairie
On Sept, 11, 2001, I was 33 years old and working in IT in St. Louis. I had a co-worker named Rick who was in his early 50s. Rick had worked as an air traffic controller before moving into IT. Rick was the first person to bring up the news account of the airplane that hit the North tower.
My co-workers gathered around Rick’s desk to watch. Rick, being the most experienced of us, wondered aloud if it was an accident. As we continued to watch the live coverage, to our horror, another plane hit the South tower. That’s when we all realized this wasn’t an accident.
Nobody in our department could go back to work. We watched, transfixed, as the news reported another plane that crashed into the Pentagon, another that crashed on course to the White House, and the collapse of the Twin Towers. We could get nothing done that day, and we all went home feeling a kind of a numb disbelief. Over the next few days, this disbelief would turn into a realization that our world would never again be the same.
Dustin Mason
Kenosha
I was supposed to be in New York, that day. Was transferred to another location for work, my team flew out that morning from New York to Miami, we were in Forida airspace when it happened, after landing my team was detained as we were all ‘armed’ with tools.
Jared Franz
Burlington
On Sept. 11th, II was a senior at Ottawa Township High School in Illinois and it started like any other Tuesday with study hall first period and pre-calculus afterward. During passing period someone talked about a plane crashing but I didn’t think much of it. By third period German class, the second plane had hit and my teacher put on the TV and we watched as the towers came down. My English teacher predicted that this event would be my generation’s Pearl Harbor and he was right. By the time school ended, there were still more questions than answers. (Cell phones with internet weren’t something students had) Who did this, why did they do this, how could this have happened?
When I went to football practice, there was talk of canceling Friday’s game but we practiced like normal and eventually played and won. After practice my girlfriend and I drove into town and there was a nervousness in the air. People wondered if Chicago was next. Gasoline jumped from about $1.35 to over $2 but there was still a line. Surely whoever did this would have to pay and I wondered if I would be sent to war.
Judy Lichter Summers
Somers
This is truly a day that everyone who was of an age can never ever forget:
I was getting ready for work. My husband, a World War II veteran, was watching his morning TV program in the living room. I was in the bedroom getting ready, did not have the bedroom TV on.
I heard him call me, “Judy, Babe, get in here, we are being attacked.” I said “who”? Staff Sgt. Charles D. Summers, replied, “Our country!”
He and I witnessed the second plane hitting the building. It was so unreal. I asked him how he knew we were being attacked. His response was: “I was in WWII, we are under attack.”
I began to cry, I was so nervous. I cried all the way to work, worried about our country, what if we were going to be attacked here? I worried about leaving Chuck home alone.
Ron Fredrickson
Kenosha
The devastating attack on the United States didn’t happen on 9/11 for me. Rather it was 9/12 because my wife and I were at a motel in Canberra, Australia, one day ahead of the clock time in the U.S.
During the night we had two phone calls with an immediate hang-up, and I complained to the desk clerk in the morning. “Maybe someone was calling you about the terrorist attacks in the U.S.”, was his response. No one at home knew where we were that night so that wasn’t correct. And terrorist attacks? It was all news to us.
We were flying that day to Cairns by way of Sydney and the airports were hushed as everyone gathered around the TV sets for the news of what has come to be called 9/11. Aussies are very partial toward Americans and many travelers expressed their sympathy to us.
Security was slow to catch up in far-away Australia. Despite the 9/11 attacks, my wife and I were permitted to visit the flight deck on our flight from Perth to Darwin. Informality still prevailed here. But when we left Australia at Sydney on Oct. 16th, security had returned.
While going through the second security check line, I was paged by security and they wanted to have me open my luggage for them at their x-ray facility. I went there with a security agent, and they opened my suitcase for hand-searching. I had ridden on the Ghan, a train from Alice Springs to Coober Peedy and had purchased a camel pin (symbol of the Ghan) for my railroad hobby cap. When the security men saw the camel they thought an Arab and brought me into the act. On the way back to catch my flight we walked under our enormous 747. I told the security man, “I’m going to tell everybody that you beat me with rubber hoses”. He laughed. Can you imagine what a representative of the TSA would do here in the USA to a remark like that?
Surprises awaited us back in the States. We were picked up at Los Angeles International Airport by a friend. Luckily he had a handicapped placard on his car; no other private vehicles were permitted into the airport when we returned to the U.S. on Oct. 16th. Changes? Flags were flying on most private homes to show loyalty to our country. We had to learn that things had changed; attitudes had changed.
Florence Bohn
Pleasant Prairie
I was born and raised in Bronx, NY. After graduating from high school in 1950, I was hired by Hanover Bank, located at the corner of Broadway and Wall Street in Manhattan, near the location of the future Twin Towers.
On the Sunday following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the pastor, Sunday School teachers, children and congregation of Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church closed the service by signing “God Bless America.” A picture of the children and pastor singing was sent to President George W. Bush. He sent a letter back thanking the children.
Today, two of those children are proudly serving our country in the armed services, one as a member of the Coast Guard and one a graduate of the Air Force Academy.
May we never forget and may God bless our great nation.
Ann Day
Salem Lakes
At that time I was living near Dallas, Texas. I was getting ready for work and saw a plane went into the World Trade Center on the news. I thought it was just a very bad pilot because it was so odd and I didn’t know it was a big plane at that time.
Then I saw another plane fly into the other tower. At that point I called someone working in downtown Dallas and told them. They had trouble believing this was happening. I told them to find a TV. Then there were reports of other planes being hijacked and it appeared that the military shot one plane down in Pennsylvania before they could fly into another building. Then one plane hit the Pentagon.
I went to work at the dental office. One patient came in and said his brother had already been called to active duty to serve because he was in the reserves. Patients started canceling. We were all watching the TV in the waiting room. The dentist decided we could all go home early because patients were not showing up. I went home and watched TV to see what was happening.
Kyle Highberg
I was I college. I was thrilled to be in my dream college. In my dorm. In a safe place. Every morning my alarm woke me at 7a.m. I’d make some coffee in my coffee pot, shower while it was brewing, then get back in my room and watch a little news.
I turned on the TV and immediately saw CNN move to New York. Then I saw the second plane. Everything changed in that one moment. My dad was giving a briefing at the Pentagon that day. I couldn’t reach him. I could only talk to my hysterical mother.
A few hours later my dad let my mom know he was safe. The world changed. My dream college and dream experience and dream of America changed in the 8 o’clock hour. In one day.
I’ll never forget.
Jean Hoffmann
Pleasant Prairie
On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I was at my cubicle at the Kenosha Public Museum. Staff had just moved to the new building at 5500 First Ave. from the old building at 5608 10th Ave. There was a festive mood at the museum as we prepared for our Grand Opening weekend of events. Friday, Sept. 14, a gala was planned for staff, volunteers, the museum Board and museum members, with a catered dinner and an auction. Saturday, the 15th, was the ribbon-cutting and lots of family friendly activities were planned.
Some Senior Staff members listened to radios in their offices and Peggy Gregorski, then development coordinator, was one of them. That Tuesday morning, she came out to the cubicle area and said that a plane had just hit one of the World Trade buildings, and the authorities weren’t sure if it was intentional or an accident. After news of the second plane hitting the other World Trade tower, the third plane hitting the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashing in Pennsylvania, the mood at the museum totally switched from festive to solemn.
When I got home that evening, my husband, our two daughters and I watched the news and saw the recordings of the collapses and the frightened people running down the streets of NYC, and the accounts of the Pentagon and the crash in Pennsylvania.
Senior staff then began to discuss whether or not to go through with our weekend plans. It was decided we would proceed but we did recognize the national tragedy at both events, with candle lighting, moment of silence and ceremonial flag raising and lowering to half-staff.
I also recall the unity that came out of the tragedy. We were all Americans. It didn’t matter what our political party was or our skin color, we were united in our love of country and our mourning of our fellow Americans who were lost that fateful day.