Local residents remember Sept. 11, 2001

Ron Fredrickson

Kenosha

The devastating attack on the United States didn’t happen on 9/11 for me. Rather it was 9/12 because my wife and I were at a motel in Canberra, Australia, one day ahead of the clock time in the U.S.

During the night we had two phone calls with an immediate hang-up, and I complained to the desk clerk in the morning. “Maybe someone was calling you about the terrorist attacks in the U.S.”, was his response. No one at home knew where we were that night so that wasn’t correct. And terrorist attacks? It was all news to us.

We were flying that day to Cairns by way of Sydney and the airports were hushed as everyone gathered around the TV sets for the news of what has come to be called 9/11. Aussies are very partial toward Americans and many travelers expressed their sympathy to us.

Security was slow to catch up in far-away Australia. Despite the 9/11 attacks, my wife and I were permitted to visit the flight deck on our flight from Perth to Darwin. Informality still prevailed here. But when we left Australia at Sydney on Oct. 16th, security had returned.