Local students graduate from Carthage College over the summer

Carthage College in Kenosha conferred degrees and graduated a number of Kenosha County area students between June and August.

Among those graduating were:

Gabriella Gideon of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education .

Braden Beth of Kenosha, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Sport Science .

Yesenia Martinez-Hall of Burlington, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work .

Emily Winter of Kenosha, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Cross Categorical Special Education.

Jonathan Filiatreault of Salem, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History .

Willie Gregory of Sturtevant, who graduated with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation .

London Roysden of Kenosha, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and Music.

Veronica McCarthy of Kenosha, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education .

Chloe Toshner of Sturtevant, who graduated with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation .

Sable Turnquist of Pleasant Prairie, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing .

Robert Kroes of Kenosha, who graduated with a Master of Music in Music Theatre Vocal Pedadogy .

Arin Ficker of Pleasant Prairie, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics .

Kierra Coleman of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice .

Amanda Vincent of Kenosha, who graduated with a Master of Education .

Hanna Zapencki of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Management.