Local students graduate from Carthage College over the summer

Carthage College in Kenosha conferred degrees and graduated a number of Kenosha County area students between June and August.
Among those graduating were:
Gabriella Gideon of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education .
Braden Beth of Kenosha, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Sport Science .
Yesenia Martinez-Hall of Burlington, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work .
Emily Winter of Kenosha, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Cross Categorical Special Education.
Jonathan Filiatreault of Salem, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History .
Willie Gregory of Sturtevant, who graduated with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation .
London Roysden of Kenosha, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and Music.
Veronica McCarthy of Kenosha, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education .
Chloe Toshner of Sturtevant, who graduated with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation .
Sable Turnquist of Pleasant Prairie, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing .
Robert Kroes of Kenosha, who graduated with a Master of Music in Music Theatre Vocal Pedadogy .
Arin Ficker of Pleasant Prairie, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics .
Kierra Coleman of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice .
Amanda Vincent of Kenosha, who graduated with a Master of Education .
Hanna Zapencki of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Management.