 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CARTHAGE COLLEGE

Local students graduate from Carthage College over the summer

  • 0
Carthage College unveils new logo, updates website

Carthage College recently unveiled this new logo, which now includes the word “college” and includes an open book under the traditional college flame.

Carthage College in Kenosha conferred degrees and graduated a number of Kenosha County area students between June and August.

Among those graduating were:

Gabriella Gideon of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education .

Braden Beth of Kenosha, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Sport Science .

Yesenia Martinez-Hall of Burlington, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work .

Emily Winter of Kenosha, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Cross Categorical Special Education.

Jonathan Filiatreault of Salem, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History .

Willie Gregory of Sturtevant, who graduated with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation .

People are also reading…

London Roysden of Kenosha, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and Music.

Veronica McCarthy of Kenosha, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education .

Chloe Toshner of Sturtevant, who graduated with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation .

Sable Turnquist of Pleasant Prairie, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing .

Robert Kroes of Kenosha, who graduated with a Master of Music in Music Theatre Vocal Pedadogy .

Arin Ficker of Pleasant Prairie, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics .

Kierra Coleman of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice .

Amanda Vincent of Kenosha, who graduated with a Master of Education .

Hanna Zapencki of Kenosha, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Management.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert