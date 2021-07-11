Local students mark collegiate successes

John Carroll University
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Brady Fields of Burlington was named to the John Carroll University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester.
UW-Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s spring 2021 semester academic honor rolls. Students who received honors achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74; students who received high honors achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89; and students who received highest honors achieved a grade point average between 3.90 and 4.00:
KENOSHA: Kate Bertog, highest honors; Aiden Betourne, honors; Dylan Bonn, highest honors; Emma Burchall, high honors; Jared Chatterton, high honors; David Kollman, high honors; Angel Pasko, high honors; Samuel Powell, honors.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Amy Hemken, honors; Mitchel Hudrick, high honors; Joseph Ilada, highest honors; Amber Smith, high honors.
SALEM: Edie Keung, highest honors.
SILVER LAKE: Julia Hickey, highest honors.
TWIN LAKES: Hunter Aulds, highest honors; Victoria Livingston, highest honors.
Quincy University
QUINCY, Ill. — Jordan Heeter of Kenosha was named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Quincy University with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Aurora UniversityAURORA, Ill. — The following students have been named to the Aurora University 2021 spring term academic dean’s list: Anais Friedrich of Bristol, with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (gpa) in social work; Jacqueline Rodarte of Kenosha, with a perfect 4.0 gpa in social work; Jack Seefeldt of Kenosha, with a perfect 4.0 gpa in criminal justice; Abigail Miller of Pleasant Prairie, with a perfect gpa in nursing; Michaela Yngve of Pleasant Prairie, in accounting and finance; and Sunnie Johnson of Twin Lakes, in social work.
Benedictine College
ATCHISON, Kan. — Vincent Maurer of Pleasant Prairie was named to the 2021 spring term academic dean’s list at Benedictine College with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following Kenosha County students graduated May 6 from the University of Utah: Josh Marquardt of Burlington, with a master of science in geophysics; and Gina Makouske of Kenosha, with a master of social work.
Elmhurst University
ELMHURST, Ill. — Katelyn Matrise of Kenosha was named to the 2021 spring dean’s list at Elmhurst University for students with a grade point average of 3.765 or higher.
UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — The following students from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire were named to the dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.7 or higher with at least 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester:
BRISTOL: Addison Borchert, Kelsey Kurylo, Madison Zerr.
KENOSHA: Mary Bolog, Kristan Bowman, Karena Carrubba, Gianna Hoppenjan, Kayla Thomas, Sasha Westphal.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Alexander Zanotti, Chloe Falcon, Connor Garland.
TREVOR: Julie Katzer.
TWIN LAKES: Cailin McCracken, Kitana Volbright.
UW-Stout
MENOMONIE — Three students from Kenosha graduated in May from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Receiving bachelor of science egrees were: Alexander Danowski, who majored in career tech education and training; D’Marcco Patrick, who majored in rehabilitation services; and Richard Spigner, who majored in information and communications tech.
Miami UniversityOXFORD, Ohio — Alexander Walker and Tyler Andrews, both of Salem, were named to Miami University’s dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.
Viterbo University
LA CROSSE — The following students were named to Viterbo University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester:
KENOSHA: Kendyl Schine, Lindsay Weber.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Rebecca Larsen.
SALEM: Braden Gere.