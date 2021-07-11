 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local students mark collegiate successes
0 Comments
College news

Local students mark collegiate successes

  • 0

John Carroll University

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Brady Fields of Burlington was named to the John Carroll University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester.

UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s spring 2021 semester academic honor rolls. Students who received honors achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74; students who received high honors achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89; and students who received highest honors achieved a grade point average between 3.90 and 4.00:

KENOSHA: Kate Bertog, highest honors; Aiden Betourne, honors; Dylan Bonn, highest honors; Emma Burchall, high honors; Jared Chatterton, high honors; David Kollman, high honors; Angel Pasko, high honors; Samuel Powell, honors.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Amy Hemken, honors; Mitchel Hudrick, high honors; Joseph Ilada, highest honors; Amber Smith, high honors.

SALEM: Edie Keung, highest honors.

SILVER LAKE: Julia Hickey, highest honors.

TWIN LAKES: Hunter Aulds, highest honors; Victoria Livingston, highest honors.

Quincy University

QUINCY, Ill. — Jordan Heeter of Kenosha was named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Quincy University with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Aurora UniversityAURORA, Ill. — The following students have been named to the Aurora University 2021 spring term academic dean’s list: Anais Friedrich of Bristol, with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (gpa) in social work; Jacqueline Rodarte of Kenosha, with a perfect 4.0 gpa in social work; Jack Seefeldt of Kenosha, with a perfect 4.0 gpa in criminal justice; Abigail Miller of Pleasant Prairie, with a perfect gpa in nursing; Michaela Yngve of Pleasant Prairie, in accounting and finance; and Sunnie Johnson of Twin Lakes, in social work.

Benedictine College

ATCHISON, Kan. — Vincent Maurer of Pleasant Prairie was named to the 2021 spring term academic dean’s list at Benedictine College with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following Kenosha County students graduated May 6 from the University of Utah: Josh Marquardt of Burlington, with a master of science in geophysics; and Gina Makouske of Kenosha, with a master of social work.

Elmhurst University

ELMHURST, Ill. — Katelyn Matrise of Kenosha was named to the 2021 spring dean’s list at Elmhurst University for students with a grade point average of 3.765 or higher.

UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The following students from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire were named to the dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.7 or higher with at least 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester:

BRISTOL: Addison Borchert, Kelsey Kurylo, Madison Zerr.

KENOSHA: Mary Bolog, Kristan Bowman, Karena Carrubba, Gianna Hoppenjan, Kayla Thomas, Sasha Westphal.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Alexander Zanotti, Chloe Falcon, Connor Garland.

TREVOR: Julie Katzer.

TWIN LAKES: Cailin McCracken, Kitana Volbright.

UW-Stout

MENOMONIE — Three students from Kenosha graduated in May from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Receiving bachelor of science egrees were: Alexander Danowski, who majored in career tech education and training; D’Marcco Patrick, who majored in rehabilitation services; and Richard Spigner, who majored in information and communications tech.

Miami UniversityOXFORD, Ohio — Alexander Walker and Tyler Andrews, both of Salem, were named to Miami University’s dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.

Viterbo University

LA CROSSE — The following students were named to Viterbo University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester:

KENOSHA: Kendyl Schine, Lindsay Weber.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Rebecca Larsen.

SALEM: Braden Gere.

Carthage College graduate Amelia Zietlow talks about her scientific research on "sea monsters."
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert