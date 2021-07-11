Local students mark collegiate successes

Quincy University

QUINCY, Ill. — Jordan Heeter of Kenosha was named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Quincy University with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Aurora UniversityAURORA, Ill. — The following students have been named to the Aurora University 2021 spring term academic dean’s list: Anais Friedrich of Bristol, with a perfect 4.0 grade point average (gpa) in social work; Jacqueline Rodarte of Kenosha, with a perfect 4.0 gpa in social work; Jack Seefeldt of Kenosha, with a perfect 4.0 gpa in criminal justice; Abigail Miller of Pleasant Prairie, with a perfect gpa in nursing; Michaela Yngve of Pleasant Prairie, in accounting and finance; and Sunnie Johnson of Twin Lakes, in social work.