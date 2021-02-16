Local Substance Abuse Coalition tells stories of addiction and how to help

Personal stories of addiction and information from local experts can be found within the episodes of “Avoiding the Addition Affliction,” a free podcast started last fall by the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition.
“The podcast is about getting people to feel more comfortable just hearing these messages,” Guida Brown, executive director of the Hope Council and a member of the Coalition said during the first episode, which aired Aug. 27.
Brown said she hopes those who listen to the podcast come to the realization they have a responsibility to act — on behalf of a loved one or even a stranger — who may be impacted by drug or alcohol addiction. Or, if themselves addicted, realize they are not alone and there is help available.
Host Mike McGowan, known locally for his work training people about substance use disorders, interviews guests. Among the episodes is the story of a local mother whose son was “gripped by addiction at an early age,” and that “the dysfunction goes beyond the addict.”
During, “What’s a Mother to Do?” with Katie Oatsvall, Oatsvall, the executive director of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, discusses how they navigated his seven-year journey through addition without “a step-by-step” guide.
Additional programs
Some of the other episodes featuring local residents and experts include:
“Changing Direction, Families, and Substance Abuse” with Floyd Asonwha; Floyd Asonwha, a retired Kenosha Unified School District counselor and an Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Prevention specialist, discusses families coping with substance use disorders.
“All Rise” with Judge Mary K. Wagner; Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner discusses the impact substance use has had on the individuals, families, and children she has seen come before her over her decades-long, storied career as a public servant. Wagner has served for 30 years as a Circuit Court judge and will be leaving the bench at the end of her current term.
“Out of the Darkness” with Gianna Anderson and Ryan Deglow; Gianna Anderson and Ryan Deglow discuss medication for addiction treatment options for opiate abuse. Anderson is a public health nurse with Kenosha County Division of Health, and Deglow is the supervisor at Professional Services Group’s Comprehensive Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program/Opiate Diversion Program.
“Higher Education” with Marcy Hufendick; Hufendick, program director and senior counselor at the University of Wisconsin Parkside, discusses the role universities play in addressing substance use on campus. As universities attempt to keep instruction and campus life as normal as possible during the pandemic, substance use and partying have contributed to a change in how college students experience college life.
“A Gift for Myself” with Ruth Donalds; She talks about the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse’s “Loved Ones” program, a support group that focuses on education and practical strategies that concerned others can use to reclaim their lives and regain their own happiness while also working on getting their loved ones into treatment.
Federal grant
Brown said the podcasts are made possible with financial support from a federal drug prevention grant.
The podcasts are available via the Coalitions website, https://saveliveskenosha.org. The website also has links to subscribe to the podcasts through various platforms and apps.