Local Substance Abuse Coalition tells stories of addiction and how to help

Personal stories of addiction and information from local experts can be found within the episodes of “Avoiding the Addition Affliction,” a free podcast started last fall by the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition.

“The podcast is about getting people to feel more comfortable just hearing these messages,” Guida Brown, executive director of the Hope Council and a member of the Coalition said during the first episode, which aired Aug. 27.

Brown said she hopes those who listen to the podcast come to the realization they have a responsibility to act — on behalf of a loved one or even a stranger — who may be impacted by drug or alcohol addiction. Or, if themselves addicted, realize they are not alone and there is help available.

Host Mike McGowan, known locally for his work training people about substance use disorders, interviews guests. Among the episodes is the story of a local mother whose son was “gripped by addiction at an early age,” and that “the dysfunction goes beyond the addict.”

During, “What’s a Mother to Do?” with Katie Oatsvall, Oatsvall, the executive director of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, discusses how they navigated his seven-year journey through addition without “a step-by-step” guide.

