Local Teachers from the Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie, WI are Regional “Teacher of the Year” Winners

Local educators Britney Kramer and Jennifer Davis, from The Goddard School located in Pleasant Prairie, have been named regional winners of a 2022 Teacher of the Year Award. Both Davis and Kramer were selected for an award alongside 10 additional Goddard teachers located nationwide, all selected from a total of 1,250 nominees.

“The fact that I was nominated by the school’s families makes it all that much more special,” shared Kramer, “It is truly a privilege to care for and teach my students each day, and I’m honored to be a representative of the Goddard family.”

The Goddard School prides itself on their focus on “learning through experience”, which helps children “explore and discover their interests in a safe, and nurturing environment”. There are a total of over 560 Goddard schools in 38 states nationwide. In addition to being named a 2022 Teacher of the Year, The Goddard School Inc. has also gifted $1,000 to each of the winners and dedicated a custom set of the Goddard’s exclusive social-emotional development curriculum books to each school in the teacher’s names.

Both Kramer and Davis have been praised for their nurturing, empathetic nature and attention to detail, alongside their evident passion for education.. “There are so many incredible educators in the Goddard system, making this recognition even more exciting,” said Davis. “I’m honored to be included in this prestigious list and look forward to continuing to create many more rewarding experiences for my students.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0