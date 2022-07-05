Local teen becomes first female Eagle Scout in Kenosha

Dahlia Alanis, 18, has become the first female Eagle Scout in Kenosha, and the first female Native American Eagle Scout in the Three Harbors Council that encompasses Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties.

Alanis passed her Eagle Scout board of Review in February and her ceremony was held on March 25. She is a member of Scout Troop 505 in Kenosha, as well as an enrolled member of the Sicangu tribe in South Dakota.

Girls became eligible to join the Boys Scouts on Feb. 1, 2019 – meaning older girls who wanted to become Eagle Scouts had a compressed timeline to do so.

“I felt really relieved that I was able to finish in such a small time crunch, and ecstatic to see that other people that helped push me through the over the line were able to see me become first girl as an Eagle Scout,” Alanis said.

Alanis’ mother, Yolanda Alanis, said it took a lot of grit and hard work for her daughter to become an Eagle Scout in such a shortened amount of time.

“They didn’t get a girl troop started until … February 2019,” Yolanda said. “And then [Dahlia] turned 18 on Jan. 5, 2022, so she had to get all her stuff done by Dec. 31. And that’s when she turned in her book, Dec. 31, 2021.”

Alanis held multiple leadership positions, including librarian, historian, senior patrol leader and assistant senior patrol. She earned 21 merit badges.

For her Eagle Scout project, Alanis worked with the Heritage Farmstead Program of the Hawthorn Hallow organization. She built three movable greenhouse planting boxes, which will be used for children’s food education.

“I really enjoyed this idea of educating the students on how to eat healthier and prolonging the season and everything, so that was a really good idea for me,” Alanis said. “I wanted to also encourage students to know that this is our earth, and we should be protecting it and making sure to be more mindful about the environment.”

Being a girl in the Boy Scouts had its challenges, however, according to Alanis.

“Not everybody is used to change right away. So it did take some time for people to adjust to me, and some of the younger scouts as well, to understand that girls are here to do the same thing,” Alanis said. “It was kind of difficult for me, and there was a little time for me that I wanted to give up, but I pushed through with [support from] my leaders and my parents.”

Alanis said her favorite part of the process was her Eagle ceremony.

“I was actually able to show a part of my identity,” Alanis said. “I intertwined … my Native American heritage within my Eagle ceremony, so it was really exciting to share some of my culture to the outside world.”

