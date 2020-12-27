LOCAL VOICES: Looking forward and looking back as 2020 ends

When the time comes that future historians write about 2020, they will have plenty to read, consume and consider when they try to understand this year.

But, as many of us know, especially in Kenosha, it won’t be the banner headlines, the horrific COVID-19 statistics, our burned city or outrageous politics that shaped us this year.

As 2021 looms on the horizon, we have learned so much about how much better we can — and MUST — treat one another.

As any new year comes upon us, it is human nature to reflect on the past and hope for good times ahead. Never in our recent history, however, has that been more important.

“I think that 2020 really unveiled our imperfections and forced us all into discomfort,” said Alexandria Binanti, executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc., which jumped into a leading role in repairing a broken Downtown Kenosha following late summer riots and unrest. “Instead of trying to find every stressful method to create perfection in our lives, I feel like honesty and owning our mistakes, our bias, our sometimes outdated traditions — all with the mindset that not everything we do will be perfect or successful — well, I think that makes us better human beings.”