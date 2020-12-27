LOCAL VOICES: Looking forward and looking back as 2020 ends

When the time comes that future historians write about 2020, they will have plenty to read, consume and consider when they try to understand this year.
But, as many of us know, especially in Kenosha, it won’t be the banner headlines, the horrific COVID-19 statistics, our burned city or outrageous politics that shaped us this year.
As 2021 looms on the horizon, we have learned so much about how much better we can — and MUST — treat one another.
As any new year comes upon us, it is human nature to reflect on the past and hope for good times ahead. Never in our recent history, however, has that been more important.
“I think that 2020 really unveiled our imperfections and forced us all into discomfort,” said Alexandria Binanti, executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc., which jumped into a leading role in repairing a broken Downtown Kenosha following late summer riots and unrest. “Instead of trying to find every stressful method to create perfection in our lives, I feel like honesty and owning our mistakes, our bias, our sometimes outdated traditions — all with the mindset that not everything we do will be perfect or successful — well, I think that makes us better human beings.”
Mayor John Antaramian found himself in front of cameras and reporters from around the world as Kenosha burst into the news — and literally burst into flames — following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer in August. “(It) has been a tough year for all in dealing with health issues, social unrest and difficult economic times,” said Antaramian. “As a community, we will strive to continue working together as we move into the next year.
“In 2021, the future is in our hands. It is increasingly important that we look at the healthcare needs of our community, not just in terms of physical health but also behavioral health," the mayor continued." We have the ability to improve our neighborhoods and our relationships, not just as a community, but as a nation.”
"I sit here and just say that I've been so blessed in 2020,” said Jo Wynn founder of Walkin’ In My Shoes, a street-level organization that aids the community's homeless. “Sometimes I reflect on how this hasn't affected me personally, because I come from a spiritual place where God has provided all my needs. But when I turn on the media or go out into the community, I see how devastating 2020 has been. Especially with the civil unrest. It's a part of Kenosha I never thought I would be a part of it. I never, ever thought Kenosha would be on CNN. That was an eye-opener."
‘A deeper love’
“I heard many times in recent months let’s just end all of 2020 and hope 2021 is different,” noted local cardiologist Dr. Kevin Fullin. “Certainly, I understand the fatigue of the pain we have endured this last year, but we are blessed that many fruitful gifts forged in a cauldron of determination have born hope. The science of COVID 19 vaccinations will be fully implemented in 2021.
“We can continue to work in this great community by stepping a little softer each day, listening to each other more closely, finding kindness in our actions and compassion for our neighbors’ suffering," Fullin continued. "Misfortune and loss can yield a deeper love.”
“Perhaps most significantly, some of the most deeply unfortunate events of the year have led us in government and as a community to look inward and listen outwardly at how we can do better for everyone in our community,” said County Executive Jim Kreuser. “We in county government are working actively to be more inclusive for the long haul.”
Understatement of the decade
“Saying that 2020 has been difficult is likely the understatement of the decade, and, while we’ve heard that we’re all in the same storm, we know that we are in different boats,” suggested Guida Brown, executive director, Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse.
She explained that the organization has seen unprecedented numbers of overdoses, growing addiction and suicides. “It’s not hard to make the correlation that social distancing is a factor” Brown explained. “COVID protocols and safety measures have challenged even the highest functioning people. So, my takeaway is that kindness matters. Always.”
Gifts given, lessons learned
For artists, teachers, performers and others who very much live in the one-to-one real world, 2020 created challenges and opportunities.
“For every challenge and tragedy, catastrophe and sacrifice, there was a blessing shared, a gift given or a lesson learned,” said Peggy Gregorski, deputy director of the Kenosha Public Museums. “Our burdens were shared and eased by the kindness and generosity of family, friends, coworkers and even strangers.
“Let’s leave the bad stuff in 2020 and bring patience, empathy and hope to a new year of shared purpose and great opportunity,” Gregorski said.
“For all of the losses and difficulties that have been part of 2020, it's also been a year of innovation and creativity as we have tried to find new ways to do what we do and to remain connected with one another,” said Greg Berg, a Carthage College professor of music and WGTD radio host. “In the midst of a sad and tough year, that's something for which to be grateful.”
John Sorensen, band director at Wilmot High School said: “I believe the year 2020 was a year of opportunity. With the pandemic, civil unrest and political tension, it's very easy to see only the negative. I like to think about what these events have taught us.”
“As it has for many things, COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the importance of music and arts for human beings,” said Laura Rexroth, a professor of music and director of bands at UW-Parkside. “Creators, performers and listeners have been deeply — and profoundly — affected; mostly negatively, but also positively in some small but very bright, shining ways.”
Kenosha news reporters Liz Snyder, Terry Flores, Dan Trutschell, Jill Tatge-Rozell and Heather Poyner contributed to this report.