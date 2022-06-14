Local World War II veteran's remains identified, memoriam held at nephew's home

U.S. Military representatives held a presentation for a local World War II vet on June 7 following the identification of his remains earlier this year.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of Staff Sgt. Casimir Lobacz on March 2, according to the DPAA’s website. Representatives from the Fort Knox DPAA held a presentation in memoriam of Lobacz at his nephew’s home, Ron Witt of Kenosha.

Lobacz was born on Jan. 13, 1919 in Kenosha to parents Kazimierz Lobacz and Kamila Lobacz. He died in combat at age 25 in Metz, France on Sept. 27, 1944.

He joined the U.S. Army as a member of the 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division. On Sept. 27, Lobacz’s unit of the 5th Infantry Division began an attack on Fort Driant in Metz and he was killed during the first wave of the assaults, according to the DPAA.

French de-miners found Lobacz’s remains on June 7, 1945; however, the U.S. Graves Registration Company could not identify the remains, so they buried them as Unknowns at the U.S. Military Cemetery in Saint-Avold, France. In June 2021, DPAA investigators retrieved the remains and transferred them to the DPAA laboratory in Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, where they determined the remains to be Lobacz.

Lobacz received ten U.S. Army Veteran Medals, which the Army has given to Witt. The medals include a Bronze Star Medal; a Purple Heart Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster; a Good Conduct Medal; an American Defense Service Medal; an American Campaign Medal; a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three bronze service stars; a World War II Victory Medal; a First Award Combat Infantryman Badge; an Expert Infantryman Badge; and a WWII Honorable Service Lapel Button.

According to a booklet Witt received from the DPAA about the identification process, Lobacz was identified by various DNA tests. Researchers at the Armed Forces DNA Identification Lab (AFDIL) tested mitochondrial DNA, which traces the maternal line; Y-chromosome DNA testing, which traces the paternal line; and autosomal DNA testing, which is specific to the individual’s remains. Lobacz’s remains included a “mostly complete skeleton in excellent condition” to conduct DNA testing on, the booklet said.

AFDIL researchers used the DNA testing to connect the remains to two of Lobacz’s maternal nephews. They also analyzed trauma to the cranium to determine the probable cause of death to be “ballistic projectile injury,” according to the booklet.

Witt, the most senior of Lobacz’s living relatives, said he was surprised when he was notified of his uncle’s identification.

“The war ended … about 80 years ago, and the fact that they were able to recover all his remains and identify next of kin, it was amazing to us,” Witt said.

At the same time, Witt said he was saddened by the news. He did not know a lot about his uncle growing up, he said, and never knew the circumstances of his uncle’s death.

“I didn’t really know a lot about him, except he was the oldest child of my grandparents … I didn’t know all the details on how he was killed on the first day of the battle, and what the battle was all about,” Witt said. “It was kind of sad that he was the uncle that I never met.”

Lobacz will receive a military burial at the Arlington National Cemetery next year. His remaining family members will receive a paid trip from the U.S. Army to attend the burial, Witt said.

“It’s amazing,” Witt said of his uncle’s identification. “It’s a miracle, modern technology.”

Lobacz’s online memorial can be found at https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/56657695/casimir-p-lobacz.

