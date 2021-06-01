For more information, or to apply for adoption, visit our website at: www.RescueOutreach.com Please note the following will be performed... View on PetFinder
LAKE GENEVA – The Lake Geneva area was in the national spotlight on Tuesday night when House Hunters Lake Geneva episode aired.
The developer of an $18-million housing development in Kenosha’s Uptown District is proposing a neighborhood grocery store and restaurant.
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday sentenced Martice…
Chace Holst admitted Thursday that he tried to kill his housemate by cutting his throat with a razor, but because he was found to be incompete…
In what he said “may be the most problematic case” of his nearly four-decades-long career on the bench, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bru…
A convicted felon faces a slew of criminal charges after his Saturday arrest in the City of Kenosha led to a discovery of illegal drugs and firearms.
The man allegedly made statements to officers including "I don't give a (expletive) about you, and if I catch you without that (expletive) badge I'm beating that (expletive)," and said he "Wasn't afraid of cops" and that he "Hope(s) all cops die."
In a traditional line-of-duty death ceremony at Kenosha Fire Station No. 1, Kenosha firefighters said goodbye Wednesday to their colleague Sam…
For just a first effort, Kenosha’s Kendall Barriere wasn’t sure what to expect when she was part of a local group that launched a fundraising …
To mask or not to mask? That is the question some businesses in Kenosha are asking.
