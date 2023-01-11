Longtime Kenosha business CD-Warehouse closing its doors

Nearly 30 years ago, Candy Eisenhauer decided that nobody would be in control of her employment anymore.

The Kenosha rock singer was out of a job after the business she was working for was sold.

In 1996, that decision became the CD-Warehouse, 3717 80th St. The store was a former franchise business focused on buying, selling and trading CDs that she would make a community staple over its 26 years.

Now, Eisenhauer is preparing to close her doors, selling off the store’s extensive stock of CDs, DVDs, video games, and vinyl records. By the end of January, or at the latest early February, the brick-and-mortar store will be no more.

“I’m OK. I’m good,” Eisenhauer said of the decision to close the store. “I’m going to be 70 soon. It’s time.”

The store, now called CD-DVD-GAME-VINYL to reflect its expanded list of offerings, is something of a holdover from a different era of music media, when a music fan could be identified and categorized by their shelves of CD cases.

The walls and shelves are still lined with hundreds — if not thousands — of CDs, all now on sale as Eisenhauer clears the shop before closing.

Anything not sold by early February, including the shelves, will be donated to area charities and thrift shops, Eisenhauer said.

Conversion services of old videocassette tapes, photos and more will continue out of her home, Eisenhauer said, even after the store closes its doors.

Changing technology

With this decades-long chapter of her life coming to a close, the longtime singer and musician reflected on the business and what it had given to her.

Eisenhauer got to see her extended family of employees grow through her time at the business, from teenagers working behind the counter to full-grown adults bringing their own kids to the store to browse the crowded shelves.

“The customers and employees are the ones I’ll never forget,” Eisenhauer said.

In the last few decades, as downloading and streaming became the dominant way to listen to music, Eisenhauer’s store became a niche space.

“We’re not relevant anymore. I’ve gone as long as I can for the customers I had,” Eisenhauer said. “I just can’t anymore. It’s time for me to retire.”

Despite the changing music landscape, the store continued to have a loyal customer base who valued owning physical media.

Also important to the business’ longevity, Eisenhauer emphasized, is her focus on the local community.

“CD-Warehouse has always tried to be involved with as much as we can,” Eisenhauer said. “You get what you give.”

That included sponsoring a softball team and working on various local events, including the popular Taste of Wisconsin outdoor festival.

That focus is in keeping with Eisenhauer’s motto: “Think about where you live. It’s your home. You have to take care of it.”

Eisenhauer, who has traveled the country extensively as a rock singer, looked back at her adventurous life, filled with many friends and good times.

Whether on the road or at her store, she has built a family.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Eisenhauer said of her life. “I’ve been very lucky.”