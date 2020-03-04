Looking to kick the vaping habit

Currently, there are no local person-to-person groups for youth who are looking to quit vaping or using e-cigarettes, according to Michelle Sandberg, KRW Tobacco-Free Coalition coordinator, said.

However, there are many online and digital resources, with which youth readily connect, she said.

“Some of these text-based applications will send you daily reminders if you go through this process with them and tell them times of day that are most difficult for you,” she said. “It’s timely in that these messages come through at just the right times and give you some motivation to help quit.”

Tim Nikolai, senior community impact director for the American Heart Association, said among youth in Port Washington, where he is from, discussions have centered on the difficulty of addiction to e-cigarettes and quitting them.

“There’s a real hesitancy for them to come to school officials, no matter how caring they are, because they’re afraid of the consequences and afraid of parents finding out,” he said.

“A lot of those digital resources, youth have said, `That’s what we need more of. Help us so we can be anonymous, so we can get the resources wherever we are.'”

Sandberg also encouraged parents to consult with physicians or pediatricians for assistance on cessation.

