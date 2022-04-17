Lotteries for April 117

For tickets drawn Friday, April 15, 2022
Wisconsin
Evening: 1-3-4-5-8-9-11-17-19-21-22
Midday: 2-3-4-6-10-15-16-17-20-21-22
Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
8-11-18-28-37-38, Doubler: N
Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $21,000
Illinois
Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $650,000
Evening: 5-1-1, Fireball 4
Midday: 8-5-3, Fireball 8
Evening: 2-7-1-9, Fireball 7
Midday: 8-4-7-5, Fireball 7
Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $12.05 million
4-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 4
Friday’s jackpot: $20 million
Tuesday’s estimated jackpot: $20 million
Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $325 million
