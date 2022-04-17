 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lotteries for April 117

For tickets drawn Friday, April 15, 2022

Wisconsin

All or Nothing

Evening: 1-3-4-5-8-9-11-17-19-21-22

Midday: 2-3-4-6-10-15-16-17-20-21-22

Pick 3

Evening: 2-0-0

Midday: 2-2-4

Pick 4

Evening: 8-6-2-9

Midday: 2-8-9-3

Megabucks

Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

SuperCash

8-11-18-28-37-38, Doubler: N

Badger 5

1-2-18-20-24

Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $21,000

Illinois

LuckyDay Lotto

Evening: 6-13-17-21-38

Today: 8-17-29-37-45

Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $650,000

Pick Three

Evening: 5-1-1, Fireball 4

Midday: 8-5-3, Fireball 8

Pick Four

Evening: 2-7-1-9, Fireball 7

Midday: 8-4-7-5, Fireball 7

Extra Shot Lotto

Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $12.05 million

Multi-State

Mega Millions

4-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 4

Friday’s jackpot: $20 million

Tuesday’s estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Saturday’s estimated jackpot: $325 million

