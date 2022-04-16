Lotteries for April 16

For tickets drawn Thursday, April 14, 2022
Evening: 1-2-6-7-8-9-12-14-17-19-20
Midday: 2-3-7-8-11-14-15-16-17-18-22
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
23-24-30-33-34-38, Doubler: N
Friday’s estimated jackpot: $10,000
Friday’s estimated jackpot: $550,000
Evening: 0-6-0, Fireball 4
Midday: 3-8-0, Fireball 6
Evening: 7-2-5-1, Fireball 8
Midday: 7-5-3-9, Fireball 9
1-12-13-21-22-44, Extra Shot 11
Thursday’s jackpot: $11.85 million
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $12.05 million
Friday’s estimated jackpot: $20 million
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $325 million
