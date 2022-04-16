 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lotteries for April 16

  • 0

For tickets drawn Thursday, April 14, 2022

Wisconsin

All or Nothing

Evening: 1-2-6-7-8-9-12-14-17-19-20

Midday: 2-3-7-8-11-14-15-16-17-18-22

Pick 3

Evening: 1-1-8

Midday: 5-7-4

Pick 4

Evening: 7-4-7-7

Midday: 3-1-6-8

Megabucks

Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

SuperCash

23-24-30-33-34-38, Doubler: N

Badger 5

3-9-13-17-21

Friday’s estimated jackpot: $10,000

Illinois

LuckyDay Lotto

Evening: 5-8-23-27-28

Today: 14-19-27-30-40

Friday’s estimated jackpot: $550,000

Pick Three

Evening: 0-6-0, Fireball 4

Midday: 3-8-0, Fireball 6

Pick Four

Evening: 7-2-5-1, Fireball 8

Midday: 7-5-3-9, Fireball 9

Extra Shot Lotto

1-12-13-21-22-44, Extra Shot 11

Thursday’s jackpot: $11.85 million

Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $12.05 million

Multi-State

Mega Millions

Friday’s estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $325 million

