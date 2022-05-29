LOTTERIES for May 29

For tickets drawn Friday, May 27, 2022
Wisconsin
Evening: 4-6-7-8-9-11-13-14-16-20-22
Midday: 3-4-5-6-7-10-11-15-18-20-21
4-10-11-27-33-35, Doubler: N
Saturday's estimated jackpot: $118,000
Saturday's estimated jackpot: $4.4 million
Illinois
Saturday's estimated jackpot: $500,000
Evening: 6-3-1, Fireball 5
Midday: 5-6-8, Fireball 3
Evening: 1-8-4-4, Fireball 8
Midday: 7-9-5-4, Fireball 8
Saturday's estimated jackpot: $4.1 million
Multi-State
3-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3
Friday's jackpot: $157 million
Tuesday's estimated jackpot: $170 million
Saturday's estimated jackpot: $150 million
