LOTTERIES for May 29

For tickets drawn Friday, May 27, 2022

Wisconsin

All or Nothing

Evening: 4-6-7-8-9-11-13-14-16-20-22

Midday: 3-4-5-6-7-10-11-15-18-20-21

Pick 3

Evening: 4-7-8

Midday: 2-7-2

Pick 4

Evening: 6-6-0-5

Midday: 1-3-5-1

SuperCash

4-10-11-27-33-35, Doubler: N

Badger 5

3-6-12-21-25

Saturday's estimated jackpot: $118,000

Megabucks

Saturday's estimated jackpot: $4.4 million

Illinois

LuckyDay Lotto

Evening: 18-21-41-43-45

Midday: 5-10-19-20-45

Saturday's estimated jackpot: $500,000

Pick Three

Evening: 6-3-1, Fireball 5

Midday: 5-6-8, Fireball 3

Pick Four

Evening: 1-8-4-4, Fireball 8

Midday: 7-9-5-4, Fireball 8

Extra Shot Lotto

Saturday's estimated jackpot: $4.1 million

Multi-State

Mega Millions

3-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3

Friday's jackpot: $157 million

Tuesday's estimated jackpot: $170 million

Powerball

Saturday's estimated jackpot: $150 million

